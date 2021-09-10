CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team earned its first victory of the season, despite a few power outages, with a 25-14, 19-25, 18-25, 25-12, 15-8 victory over Desert on Thursday.
The match had to be stopped twice because thunderstorms knocked out the electricity for 20 minutes in the second set and five minutes in the fourth set.
“I was proud of the girls for coming back after being down,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “I was really proud of them for just persevering through a bunch of adversity and weird things happening and just getting their first win.”
Freshman Mackayla Haggins led the Ravens (1-3, 1-1 High Desert League) with 12 kills, while Lorina Rodarte picked up six aces, nine digs and four kills and junior Jasmine Haggins recorded 19 assists.
Cal City libero Marai Guinyard tallied 28 digs, despite sitting out part of a set because of an injury.
The Ravens will play in the Mammoth Tournament this weekend.
The Scorpions (1-2, 0-2) play Kern Valley in a High Desert League match on Tuesday.
Rosamond 3, Frazier Mtn. 0
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls volleyball team continued its strong start to the season with a 29-27, 25-11, 25-19 victory over visiting Frazier Mountain in a High Desert League match on Thursday.
The Roadrunners, who are now 5-0 overall and 2-0 in league play, had a strong hitting night led by Amber Jordan’s 12 kills. Jordan also recorded three aces.
Kaedance Collette added 11 kills, Kylee Eubanks-Hemme picked up eight kills and 12 digs, Alexy Finch recorded 26 digs and Aris Vargas contributed four aces.
“This was a really important win for our team,” Rosamond assistant coach Hannah McVey said. “We have started off our season fairly strong and that has been great for our team’s confidence. We still have things to work on, but it’s great to see that our girls don’t give up.”
Rosamond plays in the Mammoth Tournament this weekend before returning to league play at Bishop on Tuesday.
Eastside 3, Palmdale 2
PALMDALE — The Eastside girls volleyball team picked up its second Golden League win of the season with a 25-8, 22-25, 26-28, 25-10, 15-6 victory at Palmdale on Thursday night.
Senior Jasmine Reyes recorded five digs and six aces, while also serving 11 straight points in the fourth set to help the Lions (2-3, 2-2 Golden League) run up the score in that set.
Eastside freshman Hannah Allanson added three kills and one block.
The Lions play host to Littlerock on Tuesday.
The Falcons, who fell to 1-4 overall and 1-3 in league play, travel to Lancaster on Tuesday.
Other Scores
— Quartz Hill 3, Antelope Valley 0 (25-10, 25-5, 25-6).
— Lancaster 3, Highland 2
— Knight 3, Littlerock 0 (25-16, 25-6, 25-11)
Girls Golf
Quartz Hill 221, Hart 236
SANTA CLARITA — The Quartz Hill girls golf team defeated Hart 221-236 at the Sand Canyon Country Club Mountain Course in a nonleague match on Thursday.
“That’s a solid round on a tough course and a very hot day,” Quartz Hill coach Kevin Mahady said. “Very proud.”
Junior Kylie Warner led the way for the Royals with a 2-over 37, while junior Terry Muller and freshman Rylie Raposas both shot 44.
Junior Taylor Waters and sophomore Sabrina Redifer both shot 48.
“Kylie gives us a little cushion, but Rylin shooting 44 here as a freshman is big,” Mahady said. “Sabring is starting to play like she’s capable. It was a good day.”
Peyton Grinder led Hart with a 43, followed by Sophia Yi (44), Brooke Almond (45), Ellie Bradley (50) and Sasha Boog (54).
The two teams meet again on Wednesday at Rancho Vista Golf Course.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.