Cal City fights back to beat AV

LANCASTER — The California City girls volleyball team overcame first-match jitters and several errors to fight back and defeat host Antelope Valley in five sets, 22-25, 21-25, 25-18, 25-21, 15-13, on Thursday night.
Last year, the Antelopes defeated the Ravens twice in five sets.
“Both teams are significantly better than last year,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “Coach (Ed) Campbell has done a really good job with them. They seemed much improved as well.”
The Ravens (1-0) struggled with their serve as they made 25 service errors. They also had 28 hitting errors and were aced 25 times by Antelope Valley.
“I was proud of my girls from coming back from 2-0, but we have a lot of work to do,” Moore said. “That game, I don’t think, is indicative of where we should be. … Probably first-game jitters.”
California City sophomore Makayla Haggins recorded 33 assists with nine digs and five kills, while Marai Guinyard posted 25 digs and Elizabeth Lynch and Natalie Boyd added nine kills apiece.
“We actually played really well, most of the time,” Moore said.
Antelope Valley fell to 0-2 on the season after losing a five-setter to Boron on Wednesday.
The Antelopes are at Lancaster Baptist today, while Cal City plays at McFarland on Tuesday.
Desert Christian 3, Palmdale 2
Desert Christian 3, Trona 0
The Desert Christian girls volleyball team won its first two matches to start the season. Desert Christian swept Trona 25-18, 25-16, 25-14 on Tuesday and won at Palmdale High in five sets, 13-25, 28-26, 22-25, 25-16, 15-13 on Wednesday.
In the win on Tuesday, Desert Christian opposite hitter Kiley Royster led the Knights with seven aces and middle blocker Audrey Weathers had four kills and three aces.
In the win over Palmdale, Desert Christian setter Riley Wiser had 13 assists and outside hitter Illyana Vermeiren added 10 kills. Libero Zaniyah Hart led the Knights’ defense with nine digs and nine aces.
“Both teams showed a lot of heart, so this was an extremely fun match to watch,” Desert Christian coach Matt Cataldo said.
