Cal City falls to second-place Mammoth

MAMMOTH — The California City baseball team lost to second-place Mammoth 15-7 in a High Desert League game on Tuesday at Mammoth.
The Ravens (8-11, 3-8) committed eight errors in the game, which led to many of the Huskies’ runs.
“They’re a good team, they hit the ball really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “So many of their hits came after errors.”
Blake Moore suffered the loss after allowing 11 runs, four earned, on 10 hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in five innings. Jack Moore pitched the sixth inning, allowing four unearned runs on three hits.
Maurice Townsend and Roy Galloway each had a hit and two RBIs for the Ravens, while Andrew Fuentes, Jack Moore and Jeremiah Baker also had one hit apiece.
Cal City returns home for a game against first-place Bishop on Friday.
College Baseball
Cal Pac Conference Tourney
The University of Antelope Valley baseball team enters the California Pacific Conference Tournament as the No. 1 seed today at Benedictine Mesa in Mesa, Ariz.
The Pioneers (34-11) won the Cal Pac title with a 21-6 record. They earned a bye in the first round of the tournament and will take on either Embry-Riddle Aeronautic University or Marymount California at 4 p.m. today. The two teams play each other in the tournament opener at 9 a.m.
UAV leads the series against Marymount California 26-4 and leads the series against Embry-Riddle 3-0.
Sophomore Noah Blythe leads the Pioneers in batting average (.386), hits (73) and RBIs (52). He has also hit four home runs. Senior Brayan Gomez is hitting .347 with six home runs, 28 RBIs and 50 hits, while senior Judah Wilbur is hitting .307 with five home runs, 41 RBIs and 42 hits.
UAV senior Andrew Garcia leads the pitching staff with an 8-1 record, a 2.74 ERA, three complete games and 74 strikeouts in 75.2 innings pitched. Senior Calvin Turchin has a 2.86 ERA and a 7-2 record with two complete games and 55 strikeouts in 63 innings.
Boys Tennis
CIF-SS Division 5 Wildcard
— Village Christian 18, Highland 0
— Barstow 16, Knight 2
