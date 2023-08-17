CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City girls volleyball team lost its season opener to Paraclete, 25-20, 25-21, 25-14, on Wednesday at Cal City High.
It was the third straight victory to start the season for the Spirits (3-0), who were coming off a five-set win over Lancaster on Tuesday.
Paraclete had the advantage in match experience as Cal City started classes Wednesday and had their first match of the season.
The Ravens (0-1) missed 14 serves and were aced by the Spirits 15 times, giving away 29 points.
“We did a lot of things well tonight, but we just gave Paraclete too many points,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
The Ravens were missing their best offensive player and lost their defensive specialist, Marai, Guinyard to a move.
“We struggled passing the ball,” Moore said. “But I anticipate that we’ll get to where we need to be in the next couple of weeks.”
Makalaya Haggins had 16 assists for Cal City, often saving wayward balls with a nice set up, while Ceci Foster picked up eight kills and Lorina Haggins added nine digs.
The Ravens play Antelope Valley at home today, while Paraclete plays at Heritage Christian on Friday.
