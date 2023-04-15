Cal City breaks school record for wins

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team broke the school record for wins with a 9-7 victory over Kern Valley on Thursday in a High Desert League game.
It was also only the second time the Ravens (10-7, 3-3 HDL) have defeated the Broncs in school history and a first for head coach Shane Moore.
The school record for wins was nine, which Cal City tied last week.
“It was just big for the school, big for the program, super excited,” Shane Moore said, adding the team went out for pizza to celebrate.
Jack Moore got the win on the mound, allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits and two walks with five strikeouts in 6.1 innings. The Ravens led 9-2 after five, but Jack had some tough luck in the sixth inning that led to four Kern Valley runs.
“Jack Moore threw really well today, very proud of him,” Shane Moore said. “I was proud of him — he gutted through it and was able to get out of the inning.”
Jack Moore hit his pitch count with one out in the seventh and Shane Moore brought in freshman Isaac Valadez, who has had limited innings this season, to close out the game. Valadez inherited runners on second and third with one out and a two-run lead.
“Give the kid a lot of credit, he came in and struck out both batters that he faced,” Shane Moore said. “Super proud of him. He hasn’t played a lot of innings this year … but came in and did his job. I was really impressed with him. I couldn’t be more proud of Isaac.”
The Ravens had timely hits during the game as Cesar Vera was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Blake Moore went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs and Jack Moore hit a triple and drove in two RBIs.
Cal City freshman Dylan Hammer finished 2-for-3 with three RBIs and also played strong defense at first base.
The Ravens made just two errors and only one cost them a run.
“Other than that, we played very good defense today and that was the difference in the game,” Shane Moore said.
Cal City next plays at Boron in another Hight Desert League game on Tuesday.
Quartz Hill 14, Antelope Valley 4 (6)
LANCASTER — The Quartz Hill baseball team cruised to its 19th straight victory with a 14-4, six-inning victory over Antelope Valley in a Golden League game on Friday.
The streak is the longest since Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh has been with the Royals (21-3, 10-0 GL). Quartz Hill’s last longest streak was 16 games in 2008.
Quartz Hill pitcher Brady Larsen picked up the win, allowing two runs on five hits and one walk with five strikeouts in 3.2 innings. He was also 2-for-2 at the plate with a double and a walk.
Isaac Quintero was also 2-for-2 with two RBIs for the Royals, while Beau Karrer was 2-for-3 and Anthony Jones finished 2-for-2 with two doubles and an RBI.
Quartz Hill’s Vinny Sanchez also hit a double, while Nicholas Eliopulos hit a double and drove in two runs and Owen Rice had a hit and two RBIs.
Logan Reddemann, Ozzy Sanchez and Nicolas Steed added an RBI apiece for the Royals.
Jose Garcia led the Antelopes (0-12, 0-10) at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBIs, while Aaron Mendez also hit a double and Devon Mendez and Beau Glover added an RBI apiece.
Antelope Valley plays Lancaster next week, while Quartz Hill takes on Eastside.
Boys Volleyball
Desert Christian
CHATSWORTH — The Desert Christian boys volleyball team went 2-1 on the first day of the Chatsworth Tournament on Friday and finished second in pool play.
The Knights’ 25-22, 25-18 loss to Sanger was their first setback of the season. They recovered to defeat Santa Monica 25-17, 25-22 and North Hollywood 25-17, 25-16.
Desert Christian senior outside hitter Cade Schmidt recorded 33 kills, five aces and three blocks in the three matches, while sophomore setter Colt Schmidt racked up 54 assists with 11 kills and five blocks and senior outside hitter Sean Worrell picked up 10 kills and three blocks.
Junior middle hitter Zachary Bell recorded eight kills and one block for the Knights, while senior opposite Joseph Macias picked up seven kills and one block, junior libero Josiah Concepcion added two aces on 17 serves and freshman defensive specialist Justin Green contributed two aces on 25 serves.
Desert Christian continues play in the tournament at 8 a.m. today.
Softball
Knight 23, Eastside 7
LANCASTER — The Knight softball team defeated Eastside 23-7 on Thursday in a Golden League game at Eastside High.
The Hawks also defeated the Lions 14-4 on Tuesday.
The wins put Knight (5-5 GL) in third place in the league. The season almost didn’t happen for the Hawks as they were without a coach until right before the league season started. Soccer coach Juan Paolo took over the team so they could have a season.
“We are on such a streak and the more we get to practice, since we were so far behind — at least three months behind everybody else — we are starting to put it together,” Paolo said. “If we keep our heads straight, we should end up in third place. Such a wonderful story that almost did not take place hours before the deadline. But each and every one of these girls have stepped up.”
In Thursday’s game, Marissa Perdomo went 5-for-5 with a home run, three RBIs and five runs for the Hawks, while Nevaeh Hernandez finished 4-for-5 with two doubles and four RBIs and Jizelle Sigaran hit three doubles and drove in four runs.
Knight’s Desiree Ahumada was 3-for-4 with three RBIs, Scarlett Alvarez went 3-for-5 with three RBIs and Katelyn Harrington was 4-for-4 with a double, a triple, a walk, three RBIs and five runs scored.
Serena Rodriguez, Karina Morales and Sophie Martinez added an RBI apiece for Knight.
Hernandez picked up the win, allowing seven runs on 14 hits and one hit batter with five strikeouts.
Knight plays a two-game series against Littlerock next week, while Eastside takes on Quartz Hill.
Boys Tennis
Knight 13, Littlerock 5
PALMDALE — The Knight boys tennis team defeated Littlerock 13-5 in a Golden League match on Thursday at Palmdale High.
Knight’s No. 1 doubles team of Wayne Jarvis and Ethan Chavez picked up a 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 sweep, defeating Littlerock’s top team of Pablo Jimenez and Tanner Briggs.
“Both players have significantly improved and it showed in their three-set sweep of the Littlerock doubles teams,” Knight coach James Jutila said.
Alex Gonzalez and Brandon Ta won a 6-1 set at No. 2 doubles for the Hawks, while No. 3 Aldonn Duero and Angel Aguilar won a 6-2 set.
The Lobos were missing a No. 3 singles player and had to forfeit those three sets to Knight’s three singles players.
Knight’s No. 1 singles player Douglas Cardona continued his solid season with a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 (forfeit) sweep, while No. 2 Abraham Garcia also swept, 6-0, 6-3, 6-0 (F) and Reece Ugale won two sets, 6-0 and 6-0 (F).
Jimenez and Briggs won their other two sets, 6-1, 6-3, for the Lobos, while the No. 2 doubles team of brothers Skyler and Dylan Field also won two sets, 6-3, 6-4.
Littlerock’s No. 1 singles player Christian Moreno won a 6-1 set.
Knight next plays Eastside on Tuesday at AV High School, while Littlerock plays at Quartz Hill.
