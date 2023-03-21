Cal City Blue wins 7-on-7 tournament

The California City Blue squad won the AF1 Elite Training/Cal City 7-on-7 passing tournament with a 3-0 record on Saturday at California City High School.
The tournament also included the Desert and Mojave teams.
“Tournament was a success,” said Jermaine Guinyard, the Cal City football coach and president of AF1 Elite Training. “We’re going to build and grow it every year. Goal is to get the High Desert student-athletes to college.”
Cal City Blue defeated Desert 15-6 and Cal City White 12-6 before defeating Desert 9-3 in the championship game.
The Ravens’ Fabian Verdugo was named the tournament MVP. He caught three touchdown passes, recorded three pass breakups and picked up one interception to earn MVP honors.
Chad Currie was the standout from Desert, while Mojave’s Jacob Williams was his team’s standout player.
Heading up the tournament was Guinyard and Shawn Corley, the Cal City offensive coordinator and owner of AF1 Elite Training.
