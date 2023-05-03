Cal City beats Mammoth in eight innings

BISHOP — The California City baseball team outlasted Mammoth 5-1 in eight innings for a High Desert League victory on Tuesday at Bishop.
It was another first for the Ravens’ program, defeating the Huskies for the first time.
The game was a pitchers’ duel with Mammoth’s Mathew Toomey and Cal City’s Blake Moore battling on the mound.
“Mat Toomey from Mammoth pitched really well,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Toomey gave up two hits and struck out 15 in 6.2 innings. He hit his pitch count and had to be relieved.
Blake Moore alllowed one run on three hits and two walks with 14 strikeouts in 7.2 innings. His brother, Jack Moore, closed out the game with a strikeout after walking the first two batters he saw.
“It was a pitcher’s duel,” Shane Moore said. “It was a special game, it was a fun game.”
Mammoth got on the board first, scoring a run in the sixth inning on a single, stolen base, error and then an RBI sac fly.
The Ravens (14-8, 7-4) battled back in the seventh as Cesar Vera led off with a walk and pinch runner Kevin Hightower scored on Jack Moore’s RBI single.
In the top of the eighth, Cal City added four runs. Jeremiah Baker led off the frame with a double and scored the go-ahead run on an infield single by Henry Ramsey with the bases loaded.
Joshua Baiza followed with a two-run single and Vera added an RBI sac fly.
“We struggled at the plate and part of it was us, but part of it was Toomey,” Shane Moore said. “I was proud of how they came through.”
The Ravens play at Bishop on Friday.
