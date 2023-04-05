 Skip to main content
High School Sports Roundup

Cal City baseball routs Lone Pine in five

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated Lone Pine 17-7 in five innings of a non-league game on Thursday at Cal City High.

The Ravens (8-6) benefitted from 16 walks. Eight of their first 10 batters drew walks and Cal City led 12-0 after the first inning.

