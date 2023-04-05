Cal City baseball routs Lone Pine in five

CALIFORNIA CITY — The California City baseball team defeated Lone Pine 17-7 in five innings of a non-league game on Thursday at Cal City High.
The Ravens (8-6) benefitted from 16 walks. Eight of their first 10 batters drew walks and Cal City led 12-0 after the first inning.
Lone Pine walked six times in the second inning and scored six runs.
The Ravens threw three different pitchers. Jeremiah Baker pitched 1.2 innings, Blake Moore pitched 1.1, and Henry Ramsey pitched the final two frames.
“Other than the six walked betters in the second, I thought we pitched pretty well today,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said.
Ramsey was also 2-for-2 with two walks and two RBIs, while Jack Moore finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Cesar Vera hit a double and drove in two runs.
Andrew Fuentes entered in the third inning and finished 2-for-2 with a triple and also made a good defensive play.
“I was very happy for him,” Shane Moore said. “He’s been struggling a little bit … and I brought him in in the third and he made a good defensive play and had two decent hits.”
The Ravens are one win away from matching their record for wins. They play at Immanuel Christian on Thursday.
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Canyon 4-3 in a non league game on Tuesday at Highland High School.
Highland junior Caleb Montemayor hit an RBI double in the bottom of the seventh to drive in the winning run for the Bulldogs (11-3-1).
Montemayor finished 3-for-4 at the plate.
Highland senior Carter Wood was 1-for-1 with a home run and two RBIs, senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, senior Troy Lewis was 1-for-4 with an RBI, junior Christian Arreola was 1-for-3 with a run scored and junior Will Paxton was 1-for-3 with a double.
Arreola earned the win on the mound, pitching two innings of relief, giving up two runs on two hits and striking out one batter.
Highland junior starting pitcher Jacob Badillo gave up one run on four hits in five innings, striking out one.
Highland plays at Antelope Valley on Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.