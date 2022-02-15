Cal City baseball opens season with victory

LITTLEROCK — The California City baseball team opened its season with a 9-8 victory over Littlerock in five innings on Monday. The game was called due to darkness.
The Ravens (1-0) were down 8-5 after a rough fourth inning, but they scored four in the top of the fifth to take a 9-8 lead.
“It was a nice, comeback win for them,” Cal City coach Shane Moore said. “It was a real positive first experience for my kids.”
Freshman Blake Moore hit a go-ahead three run triple in the fifth to put his team in the lead. He finished 2-for-3 with a run and four RBIs.
Blake also pitched 2.2 innings, walking five and striking out seven.
Sophomore Jack Moore, who hadn’t pitched since he was 9, pitched the other 1.1 innings to earn the victory.
“He got the four outs we needed to get the win,” Shane said.
Jack was also 1-for-3 at the plate with an RBI.
Henry Ramsey helped seal the win with a double play after an outfield catch and a throw to pick off a runner who was running on contact. Ramsey also scored two runs.
The Ravens host Vasquez on Thursday.
Men’s College Golf
OXNARD — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team finished eighth again at the second Western State Conference match, Monday, on the Victoria Lakes Course at the River Ridge Golf Club.
College of the Canyons finished first, with host Ventura second and Bakersfield third.
Derrick Rossmango led the Marauders with an 83, while Cody Conlin shot 90, Andrew Sweitzer had a 93, Daniel Degeorge scored a 94 and Luke Santero picked up a 101.
“An improvement from last week, but far from where we need to be,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “Saw some good things out there today but just not able put together 18 holes. Need to minimize our mental mistakes and continue to use the experience in these competitive rounds to grow as a team. “
The next conference tournament will be next Monday at Alisal Ranch Golf Course, which is the home course for Santa Barbara.
College Baseball
AVC 11, Desert 8
LANCASTER — Nathan Duarte capped a six-run ninth inning with a walkoff grand slam and the Antelope Valley College baseball team defeated College of the Desert 11-8 on Monday.
The catcher was a single away from the cycle, going 3-for-4 with a double, a triple, his game-winning home run, a walk and six RBIs to lead the Marauders (4-4).
AVC leadoff hitter Josh Nuno was also 3-for-4 with a triple, a walk and a run, while Nate Scott went 2-for-5 with two doubles, an RBI and two runs.
Ariv Camacho hit a two-run double for the Marauders, Lupe Puentes hit a double and Zach Terry hit an RBI triple.
AVC trailed Desert 8-5 entering the bottom of the ninth inning, but Nuno got things started with a leadoff triple. Camacho was hit by a pitch to set up William Joseph’s RBI single.
Scott followed with his RBI double and Puentes struck out swinging before Dom Antinetti was intentionally walked to load the bases.
That brought up Duarte, who sent a 1-1 pitch sailing over the wall in left-center field. He was engulfed by his teammates and doused with water as he crossed home plate.
Austin Johnson took the win on the mound after allowing a solo home run in the top of the ninth inning.
Starting pitcher Jake Glickman allowed six runs, five earned, on seven hits and one walk with one strikeout in four innings.
George Mercado pitched four innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits and four walks with one strikeout.
AVC plays at Victor Valley today.
