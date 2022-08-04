Nationals Padres Soto Trade Baseball

Associated Press

Washington Nationals’ Juan Soto hits a three-run home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies, on June 19 in Washington. The San Diego Padres acquired superstar outfielder Juan Soto from the Nationals on Tuesday  in one of baseball’s biggest deals at the trade deadline, vaulting their postseason chances by adding one of the game’s best young hitters.

 Nick Wass

This is quite a time to be a season ticket holder for the San Diego Padres.

Great weather, a jewel of a ballpark — and perhaps the most exciting lineup in baseball for the near future.

