Milwaukee Heat Basketball

Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) celebrates after scoring during the second half of Game 4 in a first-round NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks, Monday, in Miami. The Heat won 119-114.

 

MIAMI — Jimmy Butler had the game of his life, and the Miami Heat had a comeback for the ages.

Butler scored 56 points — tying the fourth-best scoring performance ever in an NBA playoff game — and the Heat roared back from 14 points down in the final quarter to stun the Milwaukee Bucks 119-114 on Monday night to put the NBA’s top overall seed on the brink of early elimination.

