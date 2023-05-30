Heat Celtics Basketball

Associated Press

The Miami Heat’s Bam Adebayo (center) is presented with the Larry Bird Trophy for Most Valuable Player after the Heat defeated the Boston Celtics 103-84 in Game 7 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Monday in Boston.

 Michael Dwyer

BOSTON — No unprecedented comeback, no last-tick miracle, no cavalcade of higher seeds is going to prevent these Miami Heat from playing for the NBA title.

Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player Jimmy Butler scored 28 points, and Caleb Martin had 26 points and 10 rebounds to help the eighth-seeded Heat beat Boston 103-84 in Game 7 on Monday night and advance to the NBA Finals for the second time in four seasons.

