Blue Jays Rangers Baseball

Associated Press

Former President George W. Bush (right) hands the ball to Andita Pollozani (center) for the ceremonial first pitch as her father Fort Worth, Texas, police officer Jimmy Pollozani (left) looks on to recognize the 21st anniversary of Patriot Day before a baseball game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Texas Rangers, Sunday, in Arlington, Texas.

ARLINGTON, Texas — Former President George W. Bush took part in a first ball ceremony in Texas, Aaron Judge put on special cleats at Yankee Stadium and the New York Mets wore first responder caps as Major League Baseball paused Sunday to remember the Sept. 11 attacks.

There were moments of silence, remembrances and tributes at ballparks all across America on the 21st anniversary of 9/11.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.