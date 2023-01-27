Chiefs Football

Associated Press

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) talk during an NFL workout, Wednesday, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs will play the Bengals, Sunday, in the AFC championship game.

 Charlie Riedel

The Bengals and Chiefs have become familiar foes.

When the teams face off Sunday in Kansas City to determine the AFC champion, it’ll be their fourth meeting in 393 days and a rematch of last year’s conference title game.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.