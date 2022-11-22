Burnside leads Paraclete past Palmdale

PALMDALE — Mister Burnside scored 36 points to help lead the Paraclete boys basketball team to a 98-64 victory over host Palmdale on Monday night.
Burnside had 32 points at halftime.
Donovan Ware added in 16 points and Davon Marshall and Kris Horton put in 14 points apiece for the Spirits (3-0).
“I like this group because they share the ball and they play hard on defense,” Paraclete coach Newton Chelette said.
The one weakness for the Spirits’ defense was Palmdale’s David Harper, who scored a game-high 39 points.
“He’s the real deal,” Chelette said. “He can score.”
But, overall, he said he was proud of the way his team played.
Paraclete plays at Desert today, while Palmdale has the week off before opening the Golden League season on Nov. 30 at Quartz Hill.
Antelope Valley 69,
Waverly 34
WEST COVINA — The Antelope Valley High boys basketball team defeated Waverly 69-34 in the opening round of the 2nd Annual West Covina Tournament on Monday.
AV’s Kiwan Sims Jr. led all scorers with 28 points.
With the win the Antelopes (3-1) advance to the tournament semifinals where they will take on Woodcrest Christian (1-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
Girls Basketball
Rosamond 54, Littlerock 23
ROSAMOND — The Rosamond girls basketball team used a strong defensive effort to defeat Littlerock 54-23 on Monday.
“Our team was very active on defense tonight,” Rosamond coach Justin Armstrong said. “KP (Kiley Perez), Ri (Rihanna Williams) and Abby (Cardoza) caused a lot of turnovers in transition, which led to some easy buckets for our squad.”
Sophomore Kiley Perez and freshman Abigail Cardoza led the Roadrunners () with 13 points apiece.
“Abby has been our leading scorer through four games this year,” Armstrong said. “She brings so much energy to this team and it’s infectious to the rest of us, including the coaching staff.
“KP has shined in her role as ultimate utility player as she plays all five positions on any given night. She’s been playing on the block, high post and outside the arc when we need her to.”
Junior Rihanna Williams was close behind her teammates with 12 points.
“Ri has been fantastic in her role as veteran guard this year,” Armstrong said. “She’s been playing under control and looking for her teammates night in and night out.”
The Roadrunners also defeated Palmdale, 58-12, on Friday night.
Cardoza and Perez again shared the lead with 11 points, while junior Callie Morris scored eight.
Rosamond plays host to Palmdale Aerospace Academy tonight.
Boys Soccer
Littlerock 5, Sultana 1
HESPERIA — The Littlerock boys soccer team defeated Sultana 5-1 on Friday on the road.
“We had a good game and the team is starting to come together,” Littlerock coach Gloria Meza said.
The Lobos (2-0) scored four goals in the first half to take a 4-0 lead.
The first goal was cross from Adrian Alvarez to Angel Montes De Orca in the second minute of the match. Just two minutes later, Adrian Mota scored the second goal with an assist by Ricardo Morales Navarro. The third goal was by Joaquin Garcia and the fourth was scored by Mota. Both were assisted by Adrian Villafranco.
Littlerock’s fourth goal was scored by Morales Navarro and assisted by Israel Aguilar.
Littlerock goalkeeper Alexis Larios Martinez had four saves and allowed one goal.
“Kudos to our defensive team today, they were able to keep it together defensively,” Meza said.
Men’s College Basketball
AVC 88, Barstow 64
PASADENA — The Antelope Valley College men’s basketball team picked up two weekend victories in the Skip Robinson Classic at Pasadena City College.
The Marauders defeated Barstow 88-64 on Saturday after defeating LA Pierce 82-55 on Friday.
Gerrod Franklin led AVC (3-3) in both games. He picked up 34 points against Barstow, scoring 27 points in the first half. He scored 33 against LA Pierce — with 22 points at halftime — and 11 rebounds.
Evan Scott Alexander scored 14 points with seven assists against LA Pierce, while Joshua Assiff scored nine points with seven rebounds and three assist.
Assiff had 17 points and five rebounds against Barstow, while Josh Montiano scored 11 points with six assists and Scott-Alexander picked up eight points with four rebounds and three steals.
The Marauders were a combined 15-for-29 from behind the arc in the two games. They were 8-for-13 against LA Pierce and 7-for-16 against Barstow.
AVC doesn’t play again until Dec. 2 when they open the Gregg Anderson Memorial Tournament against Moorpark at 7 p.m. in the Marauder Gym.
