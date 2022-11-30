Kraken Kings Hockey

Associated Press

Seattle Kraken center Alex Wennberg, top, scores on Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick during the first period of an NHL hockey game on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, including the winner in overtime, and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Los Angeles Kings 9-8 on Tuesday night in the highest-scoring NHL game this season.

Burakovsky scored on a power play at 2:08 of the extra session to give Seattle the first six-game winning streak in franchise history.

