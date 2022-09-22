Diamondbacks Dodgers Baseball

Associated Press

Arizona Diamondbacks starting pitcher Madison Bumgarner throws to the plate during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

 Mark J. Terrill

LOS ANGELES — Working through an ugly stretch of losing, Madison Bumgarner didn't panic. Heck, he didn't even have a game plan.

"Every time I do, it don't work out too good," he said. "I just feel it out."

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.