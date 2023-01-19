Bulldogs upset Lobos

PALMDALE — Nobody knows what was said to the Highland boys basketball team at halftime of their game against Littlerock, except the players and the coaches.
One can only guess that Devin Gully was hiding in the corner eating a fresh bowl of Wheaties.
All kidding aside, Gully came out in the second half extra energized and served as the catalyst for the rest of the Bulldogs.
Gully scored 14 of his team-high 19 points in the third quarter, which included four 3-pointers in the frame as Highland upset Littlerock, 54-51, Wednesday evening at Highland High School.
The victory for the Bulldogs (12-10, 4-5 Golden League) gives them hope for the playoffs with five league games remaining. The loss for Littlerock (13-6, 5-4) distanced itself from first-place, Knight, Eastside and Quartz Hill, which all sit atop the Golden League with 8-1 records.
“This was a big win for us, maybe our biggest win of the season,” Highland’s A.J. Varela said. “This just brings us closer to the playoffs. In the second half, we changed how we played. We brought much more energy. I thought we were locked in. I think this victory will gives us more momentum moving forward.”
Highland entered the fourth quarter with a 40-30 lead. The Lobos chipped away at that lead, trimming it to 42-36 three minutes into the frame. A conventional three-point play by Omari Penn carved into the lead even more, as Highland was clinging to a 44-39 lead with 4:26 remaining.
A 3-pointer by Littlerock’s Travis Moore got the Lobos to within three, 47-44. The Bulldogs’ Kyren Gates, however, came right back down and hit a bucket to inflate the lead back to 49-44.
“That’s not a team we’re supposed to lose to. We played too weak, too soft,” Littlerock’s William Young said. “We didn’t tighten up our defense and we definitely didn’t play our best. We have to bounce back hard. I’m going to hold on to this loss. We just missed way too many shots underneath the basket.”
The teams traded buckets late in the fourth quarter, but a Varela-to-Gully pass and layup gave the Bulldogs a 51-46 lead with a little more than two minutes remaining.
The Lobos kept fighting and got to within two at 53-51 following a Young putback basket. On the ensuing in bounds play, Ben Estrada was fouled. He made the first free throw to put his team up three, 54-51. Estrada missed the second free throw and Highland gobbled up the offensive rebound and ran out the clock for the victory.
“We didn’t overlook them,” Littlerock’s Sean Morgan said. “We knew what they were capable of. It was just a lack of focus on our part and there’s no excuse for that. We had easy shots, we just didn’t make them. I think we were so worried about playing a clean game, we didn’t play as hard or aggressive. It’s very disappointing. This just made our goal of making the playoffs 10 times harder.”
The third quarter belonged to the Bulldogs, in particular, Gully. Highland outscored the Lobos, 22-10, in the third quarter.
Littlerock must not have gotten the memo that Gully could shoot even after he made three after three. His first extended the lead to 21-20. His second to 30-22 and his third stretched the lead to 33-24.
In all, Gully netted five 3-pointers. His fourth three of the quarter gave his team a 36-26 lead.
“I was feeling it. They weren’t putting enough pressure on me so I said, ‘Hand down, man down,’” Gully said. “We definitely needed this win. At halftime, we turned the switch. We need to continue to lock in to every game and start off strong.”
Highland did start the game strong as it opened with a 10-0 run. Varela converted the old-fashioned three-point play that extended the lead to 13-2.
The Lobos, however, responded in the second quarter by outscoring the Bulldogs 15-5 in the second quarter to take a 20-18 lead into the locker room.
Young led all scorers with 20 points, while Morgan finished with 19. Estrada had 13 points for the Bulldogs and Varela had 11. Highland was 8-of-18 from 3-point range.
