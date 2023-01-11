Bulldogs top Falcons

PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team took a while to warm up for its Golden League match on Tuesday evening at Palmdale High School.
It wasn’t just because of the temperature of 47 degrees at kickoff, but the Bulldogs had gone nearly a month since their last match before the Christmas break.
It only took Highland 18 minutes to sufficiently shake off the cold and the rust, scoring its first goal and cruising to a 4-0 victory over Palmdale.
Highland improves to 5-2 in the Golden League, alone in third place, while Palmdale falls to 4-7-5 overall and 2-3-2 and fifth place in league.
Highland senior Melanie Mejia, a four-year varsity player, scored the first of her two goals in the first half in the 18th minute, from 10 yards off a header by Highland sophomore Janelle Torres, chipping in a shot to the right of the Palmdale goalie.
“I feel like I could have done better,” Mejia said. “Personally, I feel like I could have done even more, but for the team, I feel like we played all right. We could do better as well, like the way we played against Quartz Hill. We fought hard.
“I think we’re just lacking a bit, maybe the weather, but I think we did pretty good.”
Highland was playing its first match since a 7-0 Golden League win over Eastside on Dec. 15. The Bulldogs lost to first-place Quartz Hill 3-1 on Dec. 13.
“Coming off of the break, we practiced for the last three weeks very hard,” Highland coach Charles Gordon said. “They came out and they did a very good job connecting the ball. The first half, I think we struggled a little bit. The second half, we came out and connected the ball a little bit better. On a whole, we had a good performance.”
Mejia scored her second goal in the 32nd minute, from 10 yards off a throw in by Highland junior Gabriella Lomeli after a shot by Torres from 20 yards was deflected by a Palmdale player. A subsequent corner kick by Highland sophomore Miranda Sotelo was also deflected out of bounds by a Palmdale player when the ball was loose in front of the net.
“We practiced for a while and we pretty much did a lot of touching and stuff, so I think that kept us still intact for this game, but we need that game to be constant so we can play better,” Mejia said of the break. “I think we can make it to the finals and play well. We just need that little push to get there.”
Highland led 2-0 at halftime.
“Honestly, the first half I think we played better than they played,” Palmdale coach German Aguilar said. “Unfortunately, we’ve been struggling all season with our goalies. There’s too many mistakes and that can’t be happening, because everything starts from the back to the front. Obviously I’m disappointed, but what can you do? We’ve got to keep moving forward, because we have another hard game on Thursday.
“Just frustrated. They don’t understand the system.”
Palmdale hosts defending league champion Quartz Hill on Thursday. Highland plays at second-place Knight on Thursday.
Palmdale junior Janette Gutierrez had a free kick from 15 yards deflected by Mejia, who headed the ball out while standing in the defensive wall, in the 54th minute. The Falcons were unable to capitalize on the ensuing two corner kicks by senior Jeisy Aragon, despite the ball being loose in front of the goal on the second corner kick. Palmdale senior Vanessa Pablo’s shot went wide right.
Palmdale had one of its best opportunities in the 74th minute, as junior Alondra Gonzalez was challenged by the Highland goalie.
Highland freshman goalie Izabella Martinez played the first 70 minutes of the game and was replaced in the net by Highland sophomore goalie Lucia Lopez for the last 10 minutes.
Highland immediately went the other way and capitalized on the play, with Sotelo scoring to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.
Torres scored just five minutes later, the final minutes of the match, from 10 yards off a 40-yard free kick by Lomeli.
“The other team did amazing. They put up a good fight,” said Torres, who scored 22 goals her freshman season. “I feel like at the start, it was kind of rough, but as we kept on playing, we kept on connecting more, especially since we were on break. I felt like after a couple of minutes we started to get the hang of it.
“We were just starting to get back into it. We did have practices and we did have team bonding, which helped a lot.”
The match was originally scheduled to be played at Highland High School, but was moved after the recent rain storms affected many of the high school fields.
There was a light drizzle of rain for a minute in the first half, but it stopped. There was a constant wind that not only helped blow the ball around, but made the cold temperature even colder.
“We anticipated the weather getting worse,” Gordon said. “Coming into January, it’s a little colder. Last week we practiced on all three days it rained. I think we anticipated this and did a very good job.
“I want to give credit to Palmdale. They have a very good team this year, one of their stronger ones. They put up very good competition.”
