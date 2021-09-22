Bulldogs top Eagles

LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis team dominated singles play and won a majority of the doubles sets in a Golden League match against Lancaster at Antelope Valley College on Tuesday.
The Bulldogs won eight of nine singles and five of nine doubles sets in a 13-5 victory over the Eagles, in a marathon match.
“We got everybody in,” Highland first-year girls tennis coach Matt Winck said. “We were able to get all of our alternates in to get some action. I’m always happy to do that. The girls really cheer them on. We have a very good team spirit and they all get along. That’s all it’s really about, having fun and they really do that.”
Highland improved to 4-1 overall and remain undefeated in the Golden League at 3-0. Lancaster falls to 4-3 and 2-1 in league.
Both teams are relying on a wealth of returning players.
Highland returns its No. 1 singles player in Nicole Padilla, No. 2 singles player in Isabella Bravo, as well as No. 1 doubles team in junior Alondra Jimenez, who teams with junior Annalyn Orlanda, as well as the No. 2 doubles team of Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente.
Padilla and Bravo, who won the Golden League doubles title together in the spring, led singles play with dominating efforts, both finishing 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Both Padilla and Bravo are undefeated this year.
“I feel like I did really good,” said Padilla, a four-year varsity player. “This is the first time that I felt I was playing aggressively this year and I’m really proud of how I played this year. I went in confident today and went all out.
“I think in the other games, I was less confident in myself. Like I was holding back my shots. I was trying to play it safe instead of killing the ball, but this time I had an urge that I need to go all out today. I just went all out.”
Highland’s No. 3 singles player Evelyn Reyes, finished 5-7, 6-0, 6-0.
Lancaster’s No. 1 singles, Genesis Vasquez, won the lone singles set for the Eagles, Reyes’ lone loss.
Highland was led in doubles play by its No. 1 team in juniors Jimenez and Orlanda, who have not lost a set this season, despite playing together for the first time as a team.
“They’ve been pretty dominant this season so far,” Winck said. “Hopefully they can continue. They’ve been our anchor at doubles this year.”
Jimenez and Orlanda, in their first year playing together as a team, finished 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.
“I feel really good about how we play together,” said Orlanda, who is in her first year on the varsity team. “Our playing styles are pretty similar, so it just works out for us.”
Jimenez said she wasn’t sure how they would work as a team at first.
“The first time playing together, when we first met each other, I wasn’t sure if it was going to work out,” Jimenez said. “But honestly, we’re doing so good.
“I feel that we both have that winner’s attitude and we’re very competitive. We know how to communicate with each other very well, which I just feel helps our game a lot. I feel that the more we play together, the more we focus on our strengths and even our weaknesses. We know each other’s weaknesses and we help each other out equally.”
Jimenez played on the team during the abbreviated spring season, when there were only seven league matches to the season.
“It definitely is a lot better playing more matches and getting to play each team twice,” Jimenez said. “We get to demonstrate our potential.”
Padilla was also frustrated by the lack of matches to the rare spring season that was delayed due to the pandemic.
“I feel like we practiced a lot last year and we weren’t given enough matches to show how good we were playing,” Padilla said. “So now I’m proud, because we have a huge team and we’re working really, really hard. I’m glad we have all these matches to show off our hard work.”
Highland’s No. 2 doubles team of Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente won two sets, finishing 1-6, 6-1, 6-0, losing to Lancaster’s No. 1 doubles team of Kaelin Vasquez and Emily Lopez.
Vasquez and Lopez finished 0-6, 6-1, 6-3.
Lancaster’s No. 2 team of Lucia Perez and Precious Olowosagba and the No. 3 team of Arianett Avina and Katie Secaida both won one set apiece.
Perez and Olowosagba won the final set of the match, 7-5, in one of the few close sets of the marathon match that lasted over three hours.
Both teams were able to watch and cheer the final set.
The Eagles have only one newcomer on a team loaded with seniors.
Lancaster girls tennis coach David Garcia said experience can only help so much against a few teams in the league that have players that practice in the offseason.
“We’re kind of at a disavantage in that we don’t practice in the offseason,” Garcia said.
Garcia said the experience can pay off during league play against teams they are equal within the standings.
“There are times when experience really helps out and gives us an advantage,” Garcia said.
The Bulldogs play Palmdale at Quartz Hill on Thursday and Quartz Hill on Tuesday at Lancaster City Park.
Lancaster plays host to Antelope Valley at Antelope Valley College on Thursday.
