Bulldogs shut out Eagles

PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team had a dominating first half in its Golden League match against Lancaster on Thursday night.
The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half, dominating possession and shutting out the Eagles. It was more than enough to propel Highland to a 4-0 victory at Highland High School.
“Our girls performed really well,” Highland coach Charles Gordon said. “They came out in the high press like we wanted to and they did their job and they did it against a really strong Lancaster Eagles team that played really well and performed really well.”
Highland sophomore Janelle Torres, a second-year varsity player, scored all four goals for the Bulldogs.
Torres scored from 20 yards in the 11th minute, chipped in a shot in the 29th minute and beat two Lancaster defenders in the 29th minute, converting a shot from five yards out to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 halftime lead.
“The other team did put up a really good challenge, but I think we did really good,” Torres said. “We played as a team. Everything connected. We did better. I think we improved as a team.”
Lancaster had just two shots in the first half.
“The first half, we came out … we were sluggish,” Lancaster coach Rick Acuna said. “Second half, we picked up the intensity. It was a lot better. We played Quartz Hill last week and that’s how we played the whole game, with intensity. We just have to do that from the start.
“We’ve got to be more consistent with our play. We came out flat today. Against Quartz Hill, we just came out with intensity. For some reason, we lit them up in the second half and they came out playing hard and playing how we should be playing every game.”
Lancaster (0-3-1, 0-3-1) had a 2-1 loss to three-time defending league champion Quartz Hill on Dec. 1, but now the Eagles have lost three consecutive games.
Highland (3-1-0, 3-1-0) has won three straight matches, after opening the season with a 3-0 loss to Knight, and will travel to Quartz Hill on Tuesday. Highland finished in third place in the Golden League last season.
“Each game has gotten better,” Gordon said. “We’re progressing strongly, but smoothly. It’s like a roller coaster. We’re progressing up at a good time. We’re progressing at the right rate.
“The girls seem to keep getting the chemistry built up as a team and it’s working in our favor.”
Lancaster sophomore Kaleah Florence had the Eagles’ best chance in the first half, while being pressuring by a pair of Highland defenders as she was charging towards the goal in the 37th minute. Florence had a shot from eight yards saved by Highland freshman goalie Izabella Martinez, who finished with four saves before leaving in the 70th minute and being replaced by sophomore Lucia Lopez.
“I think we played good,” Martinez said. “I think it was one of our best games, so far. We just played really well. We needed some time to get used to each other, so we had a few games to get used to each other already. Today, we got used to each other.”
Lancaster believed it scored in the 51st minute, following a free kick just outside the penalty box. Martinez deflected the initial shot and the followup shot by a Lancaster player on the loose ball in front of the net.
The Lancaster players argued that Martinez made the save over the goal line, but the official did not rule it a goal.
“The defense played really well today,” Martinez said. “We got another player on defense, so she’s been helping a lot. It’s just been really good on defense so far.”
Lancaster junior goalie Anaya Gardner made several saves for the Eagles, including one on a free kick by Highland freshman Angie Andrade from 15 yards in the 57th minute.
Gardner made another stop four minutes later, when Torres found freshman teammate Kiara Vasquez with a cross on a breakaway, but Gardner charged out and kicked the ball out of bounds.
“We’re missing a few players,” Acuna said. “Hopefully we’ll get them back soon. That’s our offense we’re missing. That’s what we need and hopefully they come back soon.”
Lopez made a save on a shot from 15 yards in the 71st minute.
Highland capped the scoring in the 72nd minute, when Torres scored from 10 yards on a breakaway.
“Honestly, I think we’re going to keep improving from this,” Torres said. “I’m very happy to be playing with this group of girls. I’m very excited to continue playing. Our next game is against Quartz Hill. I’m ready to put up a good fight.”
Lancaster, which finished in sixth place in the Golden League last season, will play at Palmdale on Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.