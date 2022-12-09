 Skip to main content
High School Girls Soccer | Golden League: Highland 4, Lancaster 0

Bulldogs shut out Eagles

Torres scores all four goals in Highland’s win

PALMDALE — The Highland girls soccer team had a dominating first half in its Golden League match against Lancaster on Thursday night.

The Bulldogs scored three goals in the first half, dominating possession and shutting out the Eagles. It was more than enough to propel Highland to a 4-0 victory at Highland High School.

