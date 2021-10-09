Bulldogs romp to win over Eagles

PALMDALE — It is possible the Highland football team could have dominated the first half more against Lancaster on Friday night at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs took the lead before their offense even got the ball and scored six consecutive touchdowns in the first half and celebrated with a homecoming parade.
Highland cruised to a 65-6 Golden League victory over Lancaster.
Highland (5-2, 4-0) had a running clock in the second half and held Lancaster (3-4, 2-2) to 15 total yards in offense.
“Guys came out with a lot of energy tonight,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “Homecoming and Lancaster had a good record coming in, so our guys were excited and came ready to play.”
Highland finished with 318 yards in total offense, with six different players carrying the ball a combined 18 times for 223 yards.
Highland junior quarterback Logan Hinton scored on three rushing touchdowns and finished with 55 yards, while junior Brandon Johnson had 127 yards on five carries with touchdown runs of 78 and 19 yards.
The Highland defense smothered the Lancaster running game, holding the Eagles to negative 52 yards on 19 rushing attempts.
The Highland defense had several sacks and forced two turnovers, on interceptions by junior Sincere Smith and senior Josh Williams.
“I feel we executed. We did what we were supposed to do,” said Highland senior Oliseameka Eric, who had two sacks in the first half. “I think it was just a great job all around.”
Highland did have one turnover in the first half and fumbled once, although the Bulldogs recovered their own loose ball.
Highland finished with 192 yards in total offense in the first half, while its defense held Lancaster to just 2 yards.
After the Highland defense held Lancaster to negative eight yards on the opening possession, the Bulldogs blocked the punt at the 16-yard line and senior Isaiah Jackson recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown less than two minutes into the game.
Although Highland punted on its first possession of the game, the Bulldogs capitalized on the third possession.
After Highland junior Sincere Smith had a 70-yard punt return for a touchdown wiped out due to a penalty, the Bulldogs scored on the first play of the ensuing drive, as junior Brandon Johnson scored on a 78-yard run.
Hinton scored on a 1-yard run in the Bulldogs’ third drive to start the second quarter, which saw Highland score four touchdowns.
Things got worse for Lancaster on its ensuing possession, as sophomore quarterback Cedric SaMarion was injured on a hit after a throw and lay on the field for several minutes before being helped off by two of his offensive linemen. He did not return.
SaMarion is also the Eagles’ punter and it dramatically affected Lancaster’s kicking game and gave Highland favorable field position.
The Bulldogs capitalized immediately when they got the ball at the Lancaster 23-yard line, with Hinton scoring on a 23-yard run.
Hinton would score again on the Bulldogs’ next possession, which started again on the Lancaster 23. Hinton scored on a 1-yard run to give Highland a 38-0 lead.
Lancaster had a bad snap on a punt attempt on its next possession and gave Highland the ball at the 9-yard line. Highland senior Quillan Newsome scored on the first play, giving the Bulldogs a 46-0 lead at halftime.
“Going against the defending league champion like that, you have to bring your A-game,” Lancaster second-year coach Anthony Coleman said. “You can’t have mistakes. You can’t play timid. I think our guys, the lights were probably a little bright tonight. A little too bright tonight.”
Lancaster scored on a 52-yard pass play midway through the fourth quarter, as sophomore backup quarterback Lee Dinkins found a wide open senior Chowlyn Hughes for the Eagles’ lone score and lone possession in Highland territory.
Highland started the second half with a 19-yard touchdown run by Johnson.
Highland senior quarterback Aydehn Wall had two touchdown passes in the second half, a 35-yarder to junior Andres Soto in the third quarter and a 23-yard TD pass to Newsome in the final minutes.
Wall completed 3-of-4 passes for 95 yards.
Highland will travel to Palmdale next week in a battle for sole possession of first place, as both teams are undefeated in the Golden League.
Highland did not play Lancaster during the abbreviated spring season earlier this year, as the Bulldogs finished undefeated to win the Golden League title.
Lancaster finished winless in five games during the spring season.
The Eagles have rebounded under Coleman and snapped a 17-game losing streak with a 59-12 win at Vasquez on Sept. 10.
