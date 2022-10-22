Bulldogs leave no doubt

PALMDALE — The Highland football team could not have asked for a better start to its Golden League game against rival Palmdale on Friday night.
The Bulldogs forced a Palmdale turnover on the first drive of the game and went on to score 34 points in the first quarter.
The red-hot start by the Bulldogs set the tone for a 60-8 Highland victory at Highland High School.
The victory gives Highland sole possession of first place in the Golden League as the sole undefeated team with one week remaining in the regular season. Highland (8-1, 6-0) plays second-place Quartz Hill next week, while Palmdale (6-3, 5-1) plays Lancaster.
“Very pleased with the way we came out, red hot,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “We played very physical and kind of shocked them and stunned them a little bit, putting up those kind of points in the first quarter against a quality team. Just goes to show you the amount of work that these guys are putting in and the coaching staff.
“We’re grinding and hopefully this continues over into next week when we have a big game against Quartz Hill. Technically, I guess that’s for a Golden League championship. I guess it could end up in a three-way tie, but the way our guys are playing right now, I like our chances.”
Highland took control of the game right from the start, forcing a Palmdale turnover on the opening drive and immediately capitalizing on the turnover.
Highland took an 18-0 lead within the first four minutes.
The Bulldogs took a 48-0 lead at halftime, adding its sixth touchdown in the final 10 seconds of the second quarter.
Highland junior Victor Aldape recovered a fumble on the Falcons’ third play from scrimmage.
Highland senior Brandon Johnson scored on a 7-yard run on the Bulldogs’ sixth play from scrimmage.
Johnson finished with three touchdowns in the first half and 126 yards rushing on 12 carries, as well as two catches for 45 yards. He had 147 yards on 16 carries with four touchdowns in the game.
The Highland defense scored on Palmdale’s second possession of the game, as senior Sincere Smith and juniors Tyler Hockman and Logan Ward combined to sack the Palmdale quarterback in the end zone for a safety.
Highland senior Kaleb Alexander ran the ensuing kickoff back 60 yards for a touchdown.
Johnson scored on a 5-yard run on the Bulldogs’ second possession of the game to give Highland a 26-0 lead midway through the first quarter.
Highland sophomore quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. threw a 44-yard touchdown pass to Smith on the Bulldogs’ third drive.
Wyatt completed his five seven passes and finished 9-for-14 for 167 yards. Senior Saheed Free caught three passes for 60 yards and Smith caught two passes for 50 yards.
Highland junior Adonte Medley scored on a 1-yard run early in the second quarter.
“We played good, strong,” said Medley, who also combined on a sack in the second quarter. “We got together. We prepared for this, so we already knew how it was going to go. Coach Lear set up a good game plan for us. We executed. You see how we got out, 60-8. That’s all I got for you.
“We’re playing really good, as a team. We’ve got a couple of mistakes, but we’re going to fix them, going into the playoffs. We’re going to finish strong. We should have a ring by playoffs.”
Although Highland was forced to punt after a drive midway through the second quarter, it got the ball back with 52 seconds remaining in the first half.
The Bulldogs were able to march downfield and Johnson capped the 64-yard drive with a 30-yard touchdown run, giving Highland a 48-0 halftime lead.
The Bulldogs finished with 305 yards in total offense in the first half, while hold Palmdale to seven yards.
“Everything that could possibly go wrong for us, went wrong,” Palmdale coach Anthony Coleman said. “We preached all week that we had to eliminate turnovers and mental mistakes and it just seems right out the gate turnover.
“Up front on the O-line, we ended up starting three sophomores this week, so that was pretty tough. Three sophomores against the defensive front of theirs is a pretty tough thing to emulate in practice. We were trying to get them to understand what was coming. Hats off again to Highland. They came with it. They took it to us.”
Highland got the ball first to start the second half and continued its domination.
Johnson capped a 10-play, 85-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, his last carry of the game.
The Bulldogs scored on their next drive, which would be their last of the game, as Highland sophomore Jayden Page scored on a 4-yard run early in the fourth quarter, giving the Bulldogs a 60-0 lead.
Page finished with 39 yards on three carries as nine Highland players combined for 274 yards rushing on 33 carries.
Palmdale scored on the final drive of the game, with senior Damario Jackson scoring on a 20-yard run to cap an eight-play, 75-yard drive that was extended by two Highland penalties.
Jackson had 26 yards rushing on six carries and three catches for 20 yards.
Palmdale finished with 70 total yards in offense, while Highland had 441 total yards.
“For us, it’s about now we’re moving on to next week. Finish the season strong,” Coleman said. “Looking forward to the playoffs, getting healthy and being successful.”
Highland has outscored its league opponents 405-29, with three shutouts.
Before Friday’s game, Palmdale had outscored its league opponents 174-82 with one shutout.
Highland went undefeated to win the Golden League title last season.
The Bulldogs handed the Falcons their lone loss in league play last season, a 20-14 Highland victory at Palmdale High.
It was the second consecutive league title for Highland.
Palmdale went undefeated to win the league crown in 2019, when the Falcons edged Highland 25-24.
The two teams finish the regular season next week.
Highland will host Quartz Hill on Thursday and Palmdale hosts Lancaster on Friday.
