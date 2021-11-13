Bulldogs keep rolling into semis

PALMDALE — The Highland football team took control of its playoff game early Friday night against California High and pulled away late.
The Bulldogs scored the first three touchdowns of the game and the last two in a 44-12 victory over California in a CIF-Southern Section Division 8 quarterfinal game at Highland High School
Highland (10-2) advanced to the semifinals and will play the winner of Friday’s Ramona/Serrano quarterfinal game.
“I thought we played hard,” Highland coach Ricard Lear said. “I thought they were physical. When we get into our double wing and force our opponents to play some smash-mouth football, I think we have an advantage.”
Highland took a 24-6 lead at halftime, jumping out to a 16-0 lead in the first quarter.
The Bulldogs had 277 total yards in offense in the first half, while the Condors had 192 and two turnovers.
The Bulldogs seized momentum on defense, recovering a California fumble on the Condors second drive of the game.
“You get those plays on defense, it sparks the whole team,” Lear said. “I think that’s kind of what we were looking for early in the game, that initial spark to get our energy up and get these guys going. Any time you can give another opportunity to your offense to score, by getting a turnover on defense, it’s a good thing.”
Highland sophomore Adonte Medley recovered a fumble at the Highland 42-yard line.
“I feel that we did good,” Medley said. “I feel that we could have done better, but at the end of the day we capitalized. We got together and got the W baby.
“When we get going, we keep going and going and going. We don’t stop.”
Highland junior running back Brandon Johnson capped an eight-play, 58-yard drive with a 3-yard touchdown run, the first of three straight for Johnson, who rushed for 175 yards on 10 carries in the first half.
Johnson scored on a 69-yard run on the first play of the Bulldogs’ next possession.
The Highland defense recovered another California fumble on the ensuing possession, giving the Bulldogs the ball on their own 8-yard line.
Johnson scored on a 19-yard run breaking several tackles along the way and carry one last defender several yards into the end zone, giving Highland a 24-0 lead.
Highland had another score nullified by a holding penalty late in the second quarter, canceling a 41-yard touchdown catch by Johnson on a screen pass from freshman quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr., who completed 6-of-17 passes for 84 yards.
The Highland offense finished with 445 yards in total offense.
Johnson finished with 277 yards rushing on 18 carries with five touchdowns.
“I feel that we actually played as a team today,” Johnson said. “We’ve been training since last July, since last season. I feel that today was one of our better games. We came out victorious. We came out firing on all cylinders and I feel that we can make a good shot at the CIF championship.”
Johnson scored the first three touchdowns of the game and on the Bulldogs’ opening drive of the second half, on a 49-yard run.
After the Condors scored their second touchdown of the game, in the final minute of the third quarter, Johnson scored on a 21-yard run.
“For me, it’s the love for this team,” Johnson said. “It’s the love for my brothers. It’s the love for this coach. Love for everyone who comes out and supports us.
“I have people to make proud. I want to make myself proud. I want to make everyone on this field proud. I love everyone on this field. That’s really what keeps me going every week.”
Medley sealed the victory with a 50-yard touchdown run with two minutes and six seconds remaining.
Highland junior Aydehn Kingsberry had the Bulldogs’ lone interception in the third quarter, one of three turnovers the Highland defense forced.
California senior quarterback Jonathan Morales completed 13-of-34 passes for 195 yards and one touchdown, while the Condors finished with 109 total yards rushing on a combined 19 carries.
California senior Vance Johnson scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter and finished with 40 yards on 14 carries, but that score only cut the deficit to 30-12 and it would be as close as the Condors would get.
The Bulldogs entered the game on an eight-game winning streak, dating back to their final preseason game, a 21-12 loss against Serrano on Sept. 17.
The Bulldogs advanced to the quarterfinals with a 40-7 win at No. 1 seed Muir in the first round.
Highland (9-2, 7-0) went undefeated to win the Golden League title, but under the new rules to seed the playoffs, the Bulldogs did not get a home game for the first round of the playoffs.
The Bulldogs won the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 Championship the last postseason, in 2019, and played in CIF State Division 4-AA Championship Bowl, losing to Ripon 31-28.
Highland won the Golden League title during the abbreviated spring season, finishing 5-0.
California (7-4, 2-2) finished third in the Del Rio League and defeated Palm Springs 13-7 in the first round.
The Condors finished 4-1 in the spring season and 6-4 in the 2019 season, missing the playoffs.
