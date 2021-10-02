Bulldogs keep rolling in GL

PALMDALE — The Highland football team admits it may have played its best game of the season on Friday night in a 47-6 Golden League win over Antelope Valley.
But the Bulldogs also admit there is a lot of room for improvement with four games remaining in the regular season.
“I think we came out with a lot of energy and very good intensity,” Highland coach Richard Lear said. “We scored on the opening drive and never looked back.”
Highland (4-2, 3-0) remains undefeated in league play, while Antelope Valley (1-4, 1-2) lost its second straight game.
Highland dominated the first half at Highland High School, finishing with 296 yards, while holding Antelope Valley to 50 yards in total offense and three turnovers. Highland finished with 394 yards to 54 for AV.
The Bulldogs set the pace by scoring on the opening drive, with freshman quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. finding junior JeSean Anthony for a 28-yard touchdown pass.
Highland also scored on the first play of its second possession.
Wyatt hit junior Brandon Johnson on a screen pass, but it finished as a 44-yard touchdown.
Highland scored three touchdowns in the first quarter and two in the second to take a 40-0 lead at halftime.
“I feel that we performed on all cylinders really,” said Highland senior defensive lineman Jason Walker, who finished with two sacks. “We can only get better as a team, as a unit, but as individuals I think everybody did their part. I think all the gears and the cogs were working.”
Johnson scored on a two-yard run late in the first quarter and finished with 73 yards rushing on eight carries, all in the first half. He had two catches for 86 yards.
Highland had nine different players carry the ball and finished with 248 yards rushing on a combined 30 carries.
Highland sophomore Jabari Page had a 16-yard touchdown run early in the second quarter and junior Aydehn Kingsberry added a 3-yard score five minutes later to give the Bulldogs a 37-0 lead. Page ran for 61 yards on five carries.
The Bulldogs capped the scoring in the first half with a 42-yard field goal by senior Gavin Rohewal, who also converted 4-of-4 PATs.
With a running clock in the second half, the Bulldogs were able to use much of the third quarter with their lone scoring drive in the second half.
Highland freshman quarterback Justin Wyatt Jr. scored on a 2-yard run to give the Bulldogs a 47-0 lead. Highland’s Quillen Newsom got much of his 49 yards rushing on the drive.
Wyatt also completed 5-of-7 passes for 133 yards in the first half.
The Highland defense held Antelope Valley to a total of 54 yards in offense and forced three turnovers. Highland junior Simeon Smith had an interception in the second quarter.
Highland senior Eric Oliseameka had a sack in the first quarter.
Antelope Valley sophomore Montae Walker rushed for 17 yards on 10 carries, but had the highlight play for the Antelopes in the final minutes.
Highland was driving deep into Antelopes’ territory late in the fourth quarter.
A Highland running back was surrounded by blockers and defenders, with the pack of players advancing at the 5-yard line when Walker emerged from the swarm of players with the ball.
Walker was alone, streaking the other way and had a clear path to a 95-yard fumble return to put the Antelopes on the scoreboard before a stunned crowd.
Highland finished with 15 first downs, while AV had three, one on a Highland penalty.
Highland also matched AV with three turnovers of its own, losing three fumbles.
The Highland football team had won two straight games to open league play since losing against Serrano 21-12 in the Bulldogs’ final preseason game.
Highland defeated Antelope Valley 36-0 during the five-game, abbreviated spring season.
The Bulldogs finished 5-0 in the spring, while AV was 1-4.
