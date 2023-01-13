 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured
High School Girls Basketball | Golden League: Highland 42, Knight 41

Bulldogs hold off Hawks

Highland stays unbeaten in Golden League

  • 0

PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team had mixed emotions about its 42-41 Golden League victory on Thursday night at Knight High.

The Bulldogs dominated at times and remained undefeated and in first place in the Golden League, improving to 15-6 overall and 8-0 in league to start the second half of league play.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.