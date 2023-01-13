Bulldogs hold off Hawks

PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team had mixed emotions about its 42-41 Golden League victory on Thursday night at Knight High.
The Bulldogs dominated at times and remained undefeated and in first place in the Golden League, improving to 15-6 overall and 8-0 in league to start the second half of league play.
At other times, Highland played “ugly” or “horrible,” depending on who you ask, allowing second-place Knight to take the lead briefly in the third quarter and threatening at the end.
“Too close,” Highland coach Jeff Sisson said. “Horrible. Nerves got the best of them. I think they just came out of their game and tried to play street basketball rather than focus on what we need to do. We pulled it off, but it was ugly. It was ugly.”
Defending Golden League champion Highland jumped out to a 10-2 lead at the end of the first quarter and built a double-digit lead in the second.
“It means a lot,” Highland senior Aima Tuiasosopo said of the victory. “Honestly, it means a lot. This is our second time around, so we’re fixing our mistakes against each team we’ve played against. Fixing those mistakes.
“This was a pretty ugly win, but I would say we’re excited. We’re definitely working more. We just have to take what we’ve got and move on and learn from this.”
Tuiasosopo finished with a game-high 17 points, scoring nine in the first half, as the Bulldogs took a 17-9 lead at halftime.
“I feel a little bit of mixed emotion. Feel we should have done much better,” said Tuiasosopo, a four-year varsity player. “We tried. Running with two men on the bench, it’s difficult. Our coach conditions us.”
Knight outscored Highland 14-13 in the third quarter, as junior Amia Tate scored eight of her team-high 15 points, but Highland still led 30-23 entering the fourth quarter.
“The positive is they didn’t give up. They just kept on fighting,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “Both times we’ve played them, the first time we were down 11-3 at the end of the first quarter. This time, we were down 10-2. Last time, we fought back and went to overtime. This time, we fought back and lost by one. They don’t give up, which is an awesome attribute. It’s going to benefit them throughout their lives, if they don’t get down on themselves and keep pushing through.”
Highland beat Knight 46-44 in overtime in the first meeting on Nov. 29 in the Golden League opener.
Knight junior Alia Tate hit a 3-pointer in the first minute of the fourth quarter to cut Highland’s lead to 30-28.
Highland junior Athieng Bol answered for the Bulldogs with a fast-break layup with six minutes and 10 seconds remaining to give Highland a 34-28 lead.
Bol gave Highland a 39-32 lead with 2:47 remaining, hitting 1-of-2 free throws to give the Bulldogs a 42-35 lead in the final minute.
“Definitely energy,” Tuiasosopo said of the fourth quarter. “We’re tough on each other, but that’s just because we love the game. We want to win and this is a big game for us, so keeping the energy and each other in check, that’s wonderful.”
Knight senior Dimetria Johnson hit a 3-pointer with five seconds remaining and Alia Tate hit a 3 before the final buzzer.
“Highland deserves a lot of credit,” Henderson said. “This lady right here, Miss (Athieng) Bol, just her energy. It’s just one of those things. At the end of the game, I know a lot of kids are tired. For us, Riley and Amia played 32 minutes and I believe (Bol) played 32 minutes and she looks like she could go play another 16. She makes a huge difference in just the energy for her team. They deserve a lot of credit.”
Bol finished with 14 points, six in the fourth quarter, when the Hawks outscored Highland 18-12.
Highland senior Zaniyah Wyatt finished with four points, junior Maya Callis had three and sophomore Alaina James and junior Skylen Bell both finished with two points apiece.
“I think they just knew that, as of now, we’re undefeated and they wanted to stay undefeated, so they knew that they had to just fight until the end,” Sisson said. “Fortunately for us, we’re still undefeated and hopefully we can finish off the season that way. They’re happy. We still have an uphill battle. We still have to focus on what we have to do.”
Highland has just seven players on its roster and played in a tournament during the Christmas break with just five players, finishing 1-3 in the tournament.
“We have to go back to practice,” Sisson said. “We’ve got stuff we have to improve on. We don’t take anyone lightly. If they take everybody lightly, then they lose focus and they play like they did tonight.”
Knight junior Alia Tate finished with 12 points, four rebounds and two steals, Amia Tate had nine rebounds, six steals and three assists to go with her 15 points, seniors Johnson and Riley Asp both had six points apiece and freshman Asha Fudge added two points and six rebounds. Johnson also had five rebounds and Asp had three rebounds, two assists and three steals.
“In some ways, the game of basketball is very simple — the team that puts the ball in the hoop is the team that wins,” Henderson said. “Needless to say, in the first quarter, we couldn’t shoot very well at all. The second quarter, we didn’t shoot very well. I think the first 3 we hit was the buzzer beater, I think. Otherwise it was only fast-break layups that we got in the first half. The difference for them is Tuiasosopo hit a couple of 3s. Someone else hits a 3 here or there. In a sense, it’s a pretty simple game. You put the ball in the hoop. You win.
“In our league, there’s huge tiers. You go through games where you can sleepwalk through the first quarter and still be up by 10. Highland is definitely in the top tier for our league. We were down 10-5 against Eastside in the first quarter and ended up winning by 24.”
Highland went undefeated to win the league title last year, as Knight finished in second place. The Bulldogs have won at least a share of the league title for three consecutive season, as Highland shared the league title in 2021 with Lancaster and finished in a three-way tie for first with Lancaster and Knight in 2020.
Highland will host Littlerock on Tuesday, when Knight travels to Palmdale.
