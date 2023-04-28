Bulldogs force tie for title

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland baseball team waited 24 years to celebrate its second Golden League championship.
The Bulldogs needed a win on the final day of the regular season to force a tie for first and a co-championship with Quartz Hill on Thursday.
Highland jumped out to an early lead, got solid pitching performances and held on for a 5-2 victory at Quartz Hill High School.
Highland (20-4-1, 13-1) and Quartz Hill (24-4, 13-1) split the two-game series this week and share the league title. It was the 10th consecutive league title for the Royals, while the Bulldogs won their only other league crown in 1999.
After Highland caught the final out on a pop fly in the infield in the bottom of the seventh inning, it ignited a boisterous celebration on the field and in the stands, among a large crowd of Highland fans mixed into a large contingent of fans.
“It means a lot,” said Highland senior Carter Wood, a four-year varsity player. “I’ve always wanted to be a Golden League champ, especially at home. It’s on the back of our dugout. I want to see 2023 be a part of that team.
“It feels really good. I’ve been on varsity all four years and we’ve never beat them at home here yet, so beating them here at home is something special, especially since they can put Golden League champs on us.”
Quartz Hill clinched a share of the league title with a 5-1 victory at Highland High on Tuesday in the opener of the two-game series.
“It means everything. We haven’t won a title since 1999,” Highland coach Chris Paxton said. “That wasn’t initially our goal. Our goal is to go as far as we can in the playoffs, but we had an opportunity at the end of the season to win a Golden League championship and we did it. Pitching came through, our juniors took the ball today in a really tough environment, with them chanting all game long and they were up to it.
“It means the world.”
The Bulldogs jumped out to a quick lead with two runs in the top of the first on three hits.
Highland senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led off the inning with a walk and scored when senior Troy Lewis followed with a triple. Lewis scored on a ground ball by junior Caleb Montemayor.
Quartz Hill cut the lead in half with a run in the bottom of the third.
Quartz Hill junior Esteban Sepulveda reached on an error with one out, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Senior Logan Reddemann followed with a walk and stole second, with the Highland defense cutting off the throw to second and instead throwing home when Sepulveda went home and Highland senior catcher Erick Holman tagged him out at the plate.
Reddemann scored on a misplayed fly ball hit by senior Andrew Galindo.
“I think we did our jobs,” Sepulveda said. “We hit the ball. Played defense. They just came out on the other end. It sucks. We wanted to win, but that’s not baseball. That’s not always how it’s going to happen. I’m proud of these guys. Played good all year and now we have playoffs.
“I would want to say fate, because we hit a lot of balls hard, just right at people. You can’t really do nothing about it. I mean it’s not much, it’s just the little things that count and today they meant more than the other day did.”
Highland got the run back in the top of the fourth, when senior Carter Wood and Holman hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning.
It remained a 3-1 game until the Bulldogs added two insurance runs in the top of the seventh on a two-run home run by junior Will Paxton, scoring Rodriguez-Katz, who led off the inning with a single.
Will Paxton finished 2-for-4 at the plate and Wood was 2-for-3.
“Amazing,” Will Paxton said. “We just wanted to come out and beat them. We haven’t won since, a long time, I can’t even remember. We only have one Golden League championship, so it’s nice to get two. It’s pretty amazing, especially beating them at their place, with the fans. It’s pretty nice.”
Will Paxton started on the mound for the Bulldogs and gave up one run on three hits and two walks in three innings, striking out two.
Highland junior Jacob Badillo threw three innings of relief, giving up one run on three hits, one walk and one hit batter, while striking out two.
The Royals rallied for one run in the bottom of the seventh, scoring on a bases-loaded walk by junior Owen Rice, but Quartz Hill left the bases loaded to end the game.
Sepulveda doubled with one out, Reddemann was hit by a pitch and senior Dominick Lee drew a walk with two outs to load the bases for Rice.
Montemayor got the final two outs for Highland on two pop flies, despite giving up two walks, he was able to escape the bases-loaded jam.
Sepulveda finished 2-for-4 at the plate for Quartz Hill with a run, as the Royals were outhit 7-6.
“We hit the ball hard. They did what they needed to do,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “We played well. It was a great baseball game. It was a great environment. It was fun.
“I think it’s just two pretty evenly matched teams and they came out on top. They had a couple of big hits, especially the one that left the yard and they did what they were supposed to do. They threw strikes. They limited the free batters. We lined out a bunch, right at guys. It’s baseball.”
The loss snapped Quartz Hill’s 22-game winning streak, after it started the season 2-3.
Highland was able to regroup after the loss at home on Tuesday, when the Bulldogs were outhit 10-5.
“It was tough, because we were down,” Wood said. “We were down, but we had to pick each other up. That’s what we’re doing here. We’re a team. We pick each other up, make sure we’re all good. We come out here, we recover and that’s what we do every day.”
Highland coach Chris Paxton said the Bulldogs were able to regroup during practice.
“We had a good, loose practice,” he said. “We said, just like we did on Tuesday, ‘We’re going to come into this game. We have nothing to lose. We’re a good team. They’re a good team. Let’s roll the dice and see what happens.’ They did that. They didn’t worry about losing on Tuesday at home. I don’t know the last time Quartz Hill lost a home game in the Golden League at all. To come in here and the guys just did all the things from the beginning of the game until the end to win.”
Highland missed a chance to share the league title last year, as it split the final two-game series against Quartz Hill, but needed a win over the Royals in the finale to force a co-championship.
Highland won the first game in the series last season, 7-4 at Highland, to force a tie for first place with one game remaining. Quartz Hill won the finale at home, 8-0, to clinch the league championship.
“We came here last year. We lost it, after we beat them there,” Will Paxton said. “So it just means a lot to us to just win it here. It means everything to us.
“We just came out and left it behind us. We had nothing to lose. They had everything to lose. We came out and performed like we should.”
The CIF-Southern Section playoff brackets will be released on Monday.
Quartz Hill is ranked No. 7 in this week’s Division 2 poll, while Highland is ranked No. 10 in Division 3.
