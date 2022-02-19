Bulldogs fall to Millikan in CIF quarterfinal game

PALMDALE — The Highland boys basketball team was trying to advance to the semifinals of the playoffs for just the third time in school history Friday night.
The Bulldogs’ hopes for history were derailed by Millikan, which built on a two-point lead in the fourth quarter for a 62-52 victory at Highland High School in a CIF-Southern Section Division 3A quarterfinal game.
Highland (17-10) trailed by one point, 44-43, entering the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs were outscored 18-9 by Millikan (15-17).
“In fairness, they were really good,” Highland second-year coach Chris Cole said. “I think they were athletic. They were disciplined. They were active. It’s not all down to how we played, but they played really well. They executed well. They came ready to play. They kind of punched us in the mouth on our home court. They deserve the win tonight. They were the better team. You have to give Millikan the credit for their game.
“We tried some last-ditch 3s that didn’t go in and maybe could have changed the game, but that’s basketball.”
The Bulldogs cut the Rams’ lead to two, 51-49 on a 3-pointer by Marcus Hill with four minutes and 10 seconds remaining in the game, but that would be as close as Highland would get
“I just feel like they beat us in a couple of things,” said Highland senior Kai Johnson, a third-year varsity player. “We tried to keep fighting, but they kept their foot on our neck. They’re a good team.”
Highland advanced to the Division 3AA semifinals in 2019 and the 2AA semifinals in 2017, a playoff run that is commemorated on a banner in the Highland gym.
The deep playoff run ending against a strong opponent took some of the sting out of the end of the season for some of the Bulldogs.
“I feel pretty good. We never got this far in my three years of playing varsity basketball, so it feels pretty good to get the third round, the quarterfinals,” Kai Johnson said. “We hung our heads high. We knew they were a tough team. We just gave them that. We should have played better, but we couldn’t come out with a win.”
Kai Johnson led the Bulldogs with 16 points, including seven in the first quarter, when Highland took a 14-13 lead entering the second quarter. Highland’s Ramar Whitmore scored all five of his points in the opening quarter.
Highland jumped out to a 9-1 lead to open the game, but the Rams quickly answered back, going on an 8-0 run.
Millikan senior Kamaury Washington tied the game with a 3-pointer with 2:20 remaining in the opening quarter. Washington finished with a team-high 16 points.
Highland’s Ben Estrada had eight points, Marcus Hill had seven and Whitmore added five, as a total of eight Highland players scored, but only one in double figures.
The two teams traded leads to open the second quarter before the Rams broke a 20-20 tie with a 7-0 run.
Millikan led 31-26 at halftime.
“To be honest, I don’t feel as though we were locked in like we were on Tuesday,” Cole said. “I think this team, as the underdog they’re more focused, but when they think they are any type of favorite type situation, they kind of underestimate teams sometimes. I don’t think we ever fully got our cylinders rolling. It’s kind of unfortunate, but I’m so proud of the guys. We had a great season. We made a lot of improvements from the season prior.
“Obviously disappointed. Sad that we’re done with some of our seniors. We had six seniors. This may very well be their last competitive basketball game. Sad, disappointed, but it makes sense at the same time. I’m proud of the run that we made. Part of me still feels like we could have done something special with this group. Next year we’re completely reloading, so it’s going to be interesting.”
Highland outscored Millikan 17-13 in the third quarter, as Kai Johnson scored seven points in the quarter and Scott Foreman hit two 3-pointers and scored all six of his points in the third.
The Rams used defense and timely shooting to pull away in the fourth quarter.
Millikan 6-foot, 8-inch freshman Jackson Cryst had two of his many blocks in the fourth quarter and finished with nine points.
“They finally started hitting their stride, playing the defense that we needed them to play,” Millikan coach Curtis Boyer said. “We knew they had a lot of drivers. They hit a lot of 3s tonight, which is not what we’re used to seeing from the game film. We tried to shut down the lanes. We were a little bit lazy in the first three quarters. Fourth quarter, we’ve always been really good at stepping up. We went on a 14-2 run in the last game. The third quarter has always been our nemesis, but the fourth quarter has always been our best bet. They did their typical thing for us.”
Highland finished second in the Golden League after tying for third in both 2021 and 2020.
“We’ve improved from last year to this year,” Cole said. “Hopefully, ideally, we’d like to keep the momentum going and continue to build this program.
“I told my guys, ‘We earned the right to feel this pain and be in this position by how much work we’ve put in and how hard we’ve been working,’”
Millikan advances to the semifinals for the first time since 2016 and the players and a few fans rushed the court after the victory.
Millikan will face the winner of Friday’s Bishop Amat/Dana Hills game in the semifinals on Tuesday.
