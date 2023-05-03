Bulldogs fall in wild-card match against El Monte

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland boys tennis team had strong doubles play in its wild-card playoff match on Tuesday afternoon.
El Monte, though, had stronger play from its three singles players and pulled away for a 12-6 victory over Highland in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match at Quart Hill High School.
The Bulldogs (10-5) won five sets in doubles play, while El Monte (8-6-1) won eight singles sets.
“We were competitive,” Highland coach Matt Winck said. “I think they had a real shot after the first rotation to stay right with them. One tough singles match could have gone our way. It went 7-5. If that could have went our way, we could have got some momentum, but that one kind of put us down a little bit early. But our doubles performed really well. They had one strong doubles team that beat us. We were competitive in pretty much every singles match. Our No. 1 and 2 played really well, stuck right with both their guys for most of the time.
“We were just right there. We just needed a little bit more experience. We’re still building the program. I think we’re off to a good start.”
Highland trailed 4-2 through the first round against El Monte.
While all three Highland singles lost in the first round, the Bulldogs’ No. 3 singles Edwin Palacios lost a 7-5 set.
Highland’s No. 2 doubles team of Obed Galicia and Francisco Contreras won their first set 6-3, and won their third set 6-0.
Highland’s No. 3 team of Andre Francis and Daniel Espinoza won their first set 6-1.
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of seniors George Meza and Elian Priego lost their first set, 6-0, but rebounded to win 6-0 in their second and 6-3 in their third set.
“Pretty solid. Could have had a few things to fix, but other than that I was proud of our performance,” said Meza, a first-year varsity player. “For my first year playing and playoffs, it was a fun experience. Watching the competition, the differences between my league and them, I liked it.”
Meza said he stopped playing soccer and didn’t want to sit around doing nothing, so he chose tennis.
“I was already athletic enough and it makes you do footwork, so I thought I would do good,” Meza said.
Priego, also a first-year varsity player, said he tried out for tennis because some of his friends were.
“I did pretty good,” Priego said. “My first game today, I could have done better, honestly. I was doing all right, not my best. Our two other sets, we did pretty good. That’s when I started feeling it and started going all out. The wind is really … If you’re against it, you have to hit it harder. If you’re with it you have to hit it lighter, because it will go with the wind, so it will go over. It will be like if you hit it too hard.
“I feel pretty good, honestly. To come out one year and be doubles one immediately is pretty cool. Honestly we’re quick learners. Quick with the feet work.”
Meza and Priego won their first set at the Golden League finals on Saturday, but lost their second.
“The first game was pretty good. I won by a good margin,” Meza said. “The second game I lost, I played pretty solid in there.”
Highland’s No. 1 singles, sophomore Vinzent Faucett, lost his first set 6-3 to El Monte senior Eric Yan, who finished second in the Mission Valley League Finals.
“I think I played really well. I just think my opponents were better than me,” Faucett said of El Monte. “At least every school in the Valley has players like that, but out here there’s only two dominant teams that have players like that.
“The wind was definitely a factor. A lot of the balls that I hit wouldn’t have been in without them and same thing for my opponents. I give props to them for beating us with the wind, because we do play with it sometimes and they don’t play with it at all or as much.”
Faucett rebounded to win his second set, 6-2, but lost his third 6-3.
Faucett said he advanced to the quarterfinals at the Golden League Finals on Saturday.
“On Saturday I don’t think I played as well as I could have, with the circumstances,” said Faucett, a second-year varsity player. “It was really hot. It was 92 degrees and I was in the dying heat and I played a really long set in my first game. After that I was just dying. I let a lot of balls go. I was just too tired to get them.
“This season, I think I played well. The first part of the season, not so much, but I was improving. Second part of the season I gave it my all and I think my improvement showed.”
Highland’s No. 2 singles, junior Jesse Loera, lost his three sets, 6-2, 6-2, 6-3.
“I feel like I could have done a lot better,” said Loera, a second-year varsity player. “I feel like it was just a lot of inconsistencies that I couldn’t figure out throughout the game. I feel like my serve was just double faulting a lot. I was getting frustrated when they were giving them back. Overall, they just had a lot more experience than I did. I feel that’s what really set the curve for me.
“I’m actually happy no matter if I lost today or I lost a lot of games, sets that would have been important. I played really well compared to last year. I was doubles one and I moved up to singles two and I feel like I became a lot more consistent. I feel there was a lot of improvement in my overall game that can make me a threat next year.”
Highland did not have any individuals qualify for the CIF-Southern Section postseason from the Golden League Finals on Saturday.
“We were competitive,” Winck said of the league finals. “We got to the second round, then we ran into some pretty strong players from Quartz Hill and Lancaster. They have a lot of experience on their teams, but we’re building to that point. We were fourth last year and third this year. I think we can continue to make progress in the league.
“The guys really have passion. The seniors that were on this team had a lot of passion for the game. They picked it up about three months ago and you wouldn’t even notice that they just started playing. They look like tennis players. They never wanted to leave practice early. They always stayed an hour after practice was over. They just had a lot of passion, had a lot of final. It was a great season.”
El Monte, which finished third in the Mission Valley League, will play at Skyline League champion Jurupa Hills today in a first-round match.
