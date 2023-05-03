 Skip to main content
Boys Tennis | CIF-SS D5 Wild Card | El Monte 12, Highland 6

Bulldogs fall in wild-card match against El Monte

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland boys tennis team had strong doubles play in its wild-card playoff match on Tuesday afternoon.

El Monte, though, had stronger play from its three singles players and pulled away for a 12-6 victory over Highland in a CIF-Southern Section Division 5 wild-card match at Quart Hill High School.

