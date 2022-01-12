PALMDALE — Highland senior Kimberly Duarte was the difference in the Golden League match between the Highland and Palmdale girls soccer teams on Tuesday.
Duarte scored the lone goal in a 1-0 Highland victory at Palmdale High School in the first match since returning from the Christmas break.
The victory gave the Bulldogs (5-3, 4-3) sole possession of third place in the Golden League, which Palmdale (5-8, 3-3) had entering the match.
“It was great. I feel that we could have done better, but overall I’m proud of the results of us pressuring the other team,” said Duarte, a third-year varsity player. “A bit rusty, but we could have done better.
“Honestly, it helps me be more confident for my teammates and then helping them to improve their confidence as well as a team player.”
Duarte scored on a shot from 30 yards out in the fifth minute of the second half, hitting the top far corner of the net.
“That was just Kim. Kim’s amazing,” Highland coach Megan Powell said. “If you have a Kim, those good plays are going to come.”
Duarte said one of the keys in capitalizing on the shot was knowing where she wanted to put the ball.
“Basically teamwork and knowing where I was going to shoot the ball, also hard work and dedication,” Duarte said.
Palmdale coach German Aguilar said he knew Duarte would be tough to contend with.
“We played a good game,” Aguilar said. “We talked about it at the beginning of the game, about No. 12. We all know her. If we give her the chance, she’s going to take the shot and that’s exactly what happened.”
Duarte had a free kick from 29 yards saved in the third minute, one of two shots Duarte had in the first half, to go along with two corner kicks. Duarte had a shot from 25 yards go wide left in the 42nd minute, one of five shots for her in the second half.
“I feel that I could have improved on looking up and seeing where my teammates were at and passing more, communicating a bit more with my teammates,” Duarte said.
Palmdale did not have as many quality scoring opportunities, something the Falcons have been struggling with.
Palmdale has scored five goals in six league matches, while giving up six. Highland has now scored 29 goals in league and given up seven.
“We struggle because we don’t have any strikers,” Aguilar said. “So we just try to move people around, to try to find the best way, but it’s hard. We have good defenders, as you can see, but nobody is a pure striker, so we play around. But we’re working.
“All over, I’m good the way we played. We need to improve a little bit more and not make those type of mistakes. We’re still in the fight.”
Palmdale’s Jeisy Aragon had a free kick from 28 yards go wide left in the 23rd minute and had another shot from five yards out go high two minutes later.
One of the Falcons’ best opportunities came in the 38th minute, when Angelique Villanueva had a cross pass from five yards out cleared by the Highland defense.
The subsequent corner kick by Palmdale’s Mia Gutierrez hit the near post and was cleared.
Palmdale goalie Tania Campos made several saves for the Falcons, including knocking down a shot by Highland’s Celine Corona from 20 yards out in the 50th minute.
Highland goalie Hazel Saucedo had the shutout for the Bulldogs.
“I think they played great, especially coming back from break and having some time off,” Powell said. “I think they did really good. We had a couple of players out, so I think they did great. Could have taken a few more shots. For coming off of break, I can’t complain.
“I feel good, because we’re at the halfway point now and it’s a good way to start the second half of the season, with a win. Ready to go round two with all the teams.”
Highland will host Knight on Thursday.
The Bulldogs last league game prior to Tuesday was a 2-1 loss to Quartz Hill on Dec. 20.
Palmdale’s last match was also on Dec. 20, a 4-1 loss to Golden Valley, the final game of a tournament. The Falcons’ last league game was Dec. 16, a 2-0 win over Antelope Valley.
“We’ve been working through the break,” Aguilar said. “Yes, there are a few players who barely came back, but it’s not an excuse. They beat us. We’re going to shake it off and get ready for the next one, because we have a tough game in the next one.”
Palmdale plays at first-place Quartz Hill on Thursday.
“That’s going to be a tough game, but eventually if they play the way we played them in the first half, we should be able to battle at least,” Aguilar said.
