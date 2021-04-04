QUARTZ HILL — A tightly contested football game in the first half between two undefeated teams in the Golden League — Highland and Quartz Hill — became something else in the second half on Friday night.
Highland asserted itself offensively and defensively to dominate the second half and defeat Quartz Hill 25-14 at Quartz Hill High School.
“At first it was a little shaky,” Highland senior quarterback Daryus Warren said. “I think we should have ran up the score way more, but a win is a win.
“The first half we came in not hyped, came out flat. We showed it. We didn’t score and defense was letting them score. But the second half, coach told us we were champions, so we came out and showed them who the champ is.”
Highland (3-0) will play at Knight on Friday, as the last two remaining undefeated teams in the Golden League face off.
“The battle of Palmdale,” Highland coach Richard Lear said.
The Bulldogs had a troubled start to the game agains the Royals (2-1), fumbling and turning the ball over on their first possession.
Quartz Hill scored first, on its third possession, as senior Jason Anderson scored on a 3-yard run to cap a seven-play, 80-yard drive early in the second quarter.
Almost all the scoring by both teams came in the second quarter, as the two teams exchanged big plays.
Highland answered immediately, as Highland sophomore running back Saheed Free Scored on an 80-yard run on the Bulldogs’ first play, but Highland missed the extra point attempt.
“We started out rough, but we came back in the second half, did everything we could and came out with a win on top,” Free said. “I think we just got into our heads and we weren’t going to come out with an L. We knew what we could do. We executed and did what we had to do.”
“It was a good game, I just run and run. Every time I got hit, it didn’t really hurt, it just shook me up a little bit. I still get ready to go back.”
Free finished with 186 yards rushing on 12 carries.
The Royals responded with another scoring drive and Quartz Hill junior quarterback Chalin Crawford capped the seven-play, 53-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run, giving the Royals a 14-6 lead.
Highland again scored on the ensuing drive, as Warren threw a 13-yard touchdown pass to senior Reece Robinson, a play after a penalty nullified a 4-yard touchdown run by sophomore Brandon Johnson.
Warren completed 13-of-18 passes for 169 yards and ran for 21 yards on 10 carries.
Robinson caught six passes for 121 yards.
The PAT proved costly as the Bulldogs failed to convert on a run and a scuffle resulted in several penalty flags and the ejection of a Highland player.
“I’m proud the way we battled, in finding a way to win. I just think we can clean it up a little bit,” Lear said. “Some of the penalties, whether they’re questionable or not, we’ve got not give them the opportunity even to call those type of penalties and play a little bit cleaner.
“But I’m happy with the win. Any time you get a win, I’m happy.”
Finally one of the defenses made a stand and Quartz Hill stalled on the following drive.
Highland capitalized on the opportunity, marching the length of the field for Warren to score on a 7-yard run as time expired in the first half, giving the Bulldogs a 18-14 lead. Free extended the go-ahead drive with a 24-yard run.
“I think we just realized we were built different and these guys can’t hang with us,” Lear said. “Once we figured that out, told the defense in the second half, ‘They don’t score. They don’t win.’ They stepped up to the challenge and kept them out of the end zone and that was the difference.”
Highland had three turnovers, losing three of five fumbles, while Quartz Hill did not have a turnover. Both teams were penalized for more than 100 yards.
Highland finished with 281 yards in total offense in the first half, compared to 233 by Quartz Hill, but it was a much different story in the second half.
The Bulldogs outgained the Royals 135-24 in total yards in the second half.
Quartz Hill had one ill-fated possession where it lost 43 yards, going from first-and goal to fourth-and 52.
“The first half, things were clicking offensively and we felt that we were just not finishing defensively,” Quartz Hill coach James Vondra said. “In the second half, defense came out ready to go and offense took a dump. Against a good team, we’ve got to play four quarters of football and we didn’t. Highland is a good team with some good players. Hats off to them they beat us.”
Crawford completed 12-of-25 passes for 166 yards after going 10-for-16 for 163 yards in the first half. He completed passes to seven different receivers.
Quartz Hill senior Maxwell Casey led the Royals with 66 yards rushing on eight carries.
Johnson capped the scoring with a 5-yard run early in the fourth quarter.
Free had a 55-yard touchdown run wiped out by a penalty on the Bulldogs next drive, that culminated in a missed field goal.
“We’re going to be in battles like this,” Lear said. “When you get to the playoffs later on, you’re going to play good teams, so we’ve got to find a way to keep battling when things aren’t going your way. Hopefully like tonight, offense finally got the spark. We hit some long runs. We started moving the ball a little bit and put them in a tough spot. Was able to give them a long field, which helped our defense out as well.”
