High School Baseball | Golden League: Highland 15, Littlerock 2 (5)

Bulldogs cruise past Lobos

Highland finishes 2-game series sweep of Littlerock

LITTLEROCK — The Highland baseball team used a big first inning to take control of its Golden League game at Littlerock High School on Friday.

The Bulldogs showed patience at the plate and took advantage of miscues to score five runs in the top of the first and pull away for a 15-2 victory in five innings.

