PALMDALE – The Highland girls’ volleyball team was riding high following an opening round sweep against Beacon Hill.
And head coach Adam Burger was hoping his team would ride that wave of momentum into the second round at home against Coachella Valley.
You could tell Highland was the better team, but simple mistakes and at times a lack of communication helped the visiting Mighty Arabs leave out of the Bulldogs’ Gymnasium with a 20-25, 25-17, 25-20, 26-24 victory over Highland, in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 7 playoffs, Saturday afternoon at Highland High School.
“We’re a team that plays to the level of our competition whether up or down,” Burger said. “We were able to found some synchronicity in our past few games. Against Beacon Hill, we probably played our best match of the season. But from that match we never really found it tonight.”
Both teams tried to figure each other out in the first set with the lead changing hands several times. Highland (16-15) finally broke through as it won 8 of 11 points to grab an 18-13 lead after the set was tied 10-10. The Bulldogs extended the lead to 22-14, which included kills by Jordyn Gassoway and Milana Mercado.
Highland staved off a late rally by the Mighty Arabs (24-3) after they won six of eight points to trim the lead to 24-20 for a 1-0 lead.
Coachella Valley jumped out to a 12-6 lead in the second set and never looked back. It was one of the better offensive attacking sets for the Mighty Arabs as 13 of their 25 points came via the kill.
“We were obviously the better team, but they played smarter than we did. They definitely outsmarted us,” Highland’s Milana Mercado said. “We weren’t covering the court as much as we should have and they were able to hit spots we weren’t covering. But I’m really proud of our team. We came a long way and we tried our hardest. We fought.”
The Bulldogs kept their composure in the third after dropping the second, and had a 10-8 lead. However, the Mighty Arabs promptly used a 7-0 run to take a 15-10 lead. Trailing 19-14, Highland scored three consecutive points including two aces by Gassoway as the Bulldogs inched closer, 19-17. Highland would get no closer.
“We fought hard today. It was a good way to end the season,” Gassoway said. “In the match, we kind of lost communication. Sometimes our moods get down and we get in our own heads. I know we could have won, and a lot of it was our own mistakes. I’m proud of the season looking back.”
Celeste Anaya led Highland with 13 kills. Mercado finished with nine and Gassoway finished with seven. Kaireese Johnson had five kills and five aces for the Bulldogs.
Highland had a golden opportunity to send the match to a fifth set. Much like the previous three, the fourth went back and forth. The Bulldogs led 13-10 following a kill and an ace from Gassoway along with a kill each by Anaya and Claire Martin.
Coachella Valley responded and gained the momentum with an 18-14 lead. Highland inched back and had set point, 24-23, but the Mighty Arabs won the final three points for the victory.
“We had a season filled with some proud moments,” Burger said. “Tonight, though, the girls never really found the trust in themselves to close it out. We felt we were the better team tonight.”
