High School and College Sports Roundup

Bulldogs blank Hawks in GL

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team beat Knight 10-0 in a Golden League game on Monday at Highland High School.

Highland junior Will Paxton and senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led the Bulldogs (10-3-1) at the plate.

