Bulldogs blank Hawks in GL

PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team beat Knight 10-0 in a Golden League game on Monday at Highland High School.
Highland junior Will Paxton and senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz led the Bulldogs (10-3-1) at the plate.
Paxton finished 2-for-3 with a double, a triple, a run scored and four RBIs and Rodriguez-Katz was 2-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs.
Highland senior Erick Holman was 1-for-2 with a run and two RBIs, senior Troy Lewis was 1-for-4 with an RBI, senior Carter Wood was 1-for-3 with a run and junior William Metz was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Highland junior starting pitcher Caleb Montemayor earned the win on the mound, striking out five in three scoreless innings, giving up two hits.
Paxton threw two scoreless innings of relief, striking out two and did not allow a hit.
Men’s College Golf
WSC at Rio Bravo CC
BAKERSFIELD — The Antelope Valley College men’s golf team and the rest of the Western State Conference battled through temperatures in the 40s and 30 mph winds on Monday at Rio Bravo Country Club in Bakersfield.
The Marauders finished seventh in the conference tournament with a team score of 425, 25 strokes ahead of Hancock (450).
College of the Canyons led with a 389 followed by Santa Barbara (397), Bakersfield (399), Ventura (403), Glendale (409) and Citrus (420).
Despite the tough weather conditions, AVC’s Tanner Klundt finished with a 77 for third place overall. He tied his best round of the season and was just two shots behind the leader, Canyon’s Alexander Moore (75).
“I’m very impressed with Tanner’s performance today,” AVC coach Brad Hazard said. “He displayed mental toughness, staying positive and playing one shot at a time on a day where the majority of his competitors let the terrible conditions effect their play. He was able to hit most fairways off the tee with consistent and confident driver play.”
Drew Degeorge shot 84 for the Marauders, followed by Daniel Degeorge (85), Luke Carnegie (85) and Anthony Minner (94).
The next conference match is next Monday at Olivas Links in Ventura.
Baseball
Quartz Hill 3, Valencia 0
QUARTZ HILL — The Quartz Hill baseball team won its 13th consecutive game with a 3-0 victory over Valencia on Saturday afternoon at Quartz Hill High School.
The Royals (15-3) were led by senior starting pitcher Logan Reddemann, who threw a complete game shutout and struck out 12 batters.
“Logan’s day speaks for itself,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said.
Reddemann gave up two hits and one walk in the victory.
The game was scoreless before Quartz Hill scored all three runs in the bottom of the sixth inning.
With one out, Brady Larsen got the second hit of the game for the Royals, Anthony Jones drew a walk and Esteban Sepulveda singled to load the bases for Reddemann, who drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
Andrew Galindo hit an infield single that the Valencia defense threw away, allowing two runs to score. It was the only error of the game.
Larsen went 2-for-2 for the Royals, who outhit Valencia 4-2.
Reddemann retired the side in order in the seventh inning.
Highland 13, Eastside 3 (6)
PALMDALE — The Highland baseball team defeated Eastside 13-3 in six innings in a Golden League game on Friday at Highland High School.
The Bulldogs (9-3-1) were led by senior Jakob Rodriguez-Katz at the plate, finishing 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI.
Highland senior Cater Wood and junior Jacob Badillo both finished with two hits apiece. Wood was 2-for-4 with a triple, two runs and an RBI and Badillo was 2-for-2 with a triple, a run and an RBI.
Highland junior Will Paxton was 1-for-2 with a sacrifice fly, a walk, two runs and an RBI, junior Christian Arreola was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI, senior Erick Holman was 1-for-4 with a run and two RBI, junior William Metz was 1-for-3 with two runs, two RBIs and a walk and junior Caleb Montemayor was 1-for-3 with a hit-by-pitch and a run scored.
Paxton also earned the win on the mound, striking out six in three scoreless innings, giving up one hit.
Montemayor struck out six in two innings of relief, giving up one hit and three unearned runs and Badillo struck out three in one inning, giving up one hit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.