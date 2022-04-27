Bulldogs’ big hit tops Royals

PALMDALE — It was fitting that two seniors led the Highland baseball team on Tuesday, the Bulldogs’ senior night, during a Golden League game against Quartz Hill.
Highland senior starting pitcher Darren Roberts shut out Quartz Hill the final four innings and senior center fielder Shea Lewis hit a three-run double in the bottom of the sixth inning to break a tie and give the Bulldogs a 7-4 victory over the Royals at Highland High School.
The Highland (20-6, 12-1) victory forces a tie for first place with Quartz Hill (19-8, 12-1) with one game remaining in the regular season, as the two teams play on Thursday at Quartz Hill High School to determine the Golden League title.
Quartz Hill is trying to win its ninth consecutive league title, while Highland is trying to win the second Golden League title in program history. The Bulldogs won the league crown in 1999.
“I felt like we came out with a lot of energy,” said Roberts, a three-year varsity player. “There was a lot of people here. It felt like a playoff game, which was awesome. The energy was amazing. There was a little bit of unluckiness. Some pops and whatever, but we came through when we needed to.”
The Royals tied the game at 4-4 with three runs in the top of the third until the Bulldogs came to bat in the sixth.
Highland Senior Tony Cano hit a one-out single, sophomore Christian Arreola followed with an infield single and sophomore Luke Manzano walked to load the bases.
Junior Jakob Rodriguez reached on a fielder’s choice that forced out the runner at home, as the Royals almost turned a 5-2-3 double play to end the inning.
Lewis came to the plate with the bases loaded and two outs.
“‘I’m the man. I’m the right man for this time.’ I’m thinking ‘I’ve got to get these runners in. I know exactly what to do,’” Lewis said. “I saw a big gap in right field and I hit it right there.
“It’s electrifying. My whole team’s pumped. I’m pumped. We only have to get three outs to win now. It takes all the pressure off of everybody. We’re all just super excited.”
Rodriguez beat the throw home to score the third run and give the Bulldogs a 7-4 lead.
“That was huge,” Highland coach Chris Paxton said. “Shea, you can look at the statistics. He’s leading the league in hits. I don’t know what the school record is for hits, but he’s got to have it.”
Paxton said Lewis has 39 hits.
“Offensively he’s been on fire the whole back half of the season,” Paxton said. “Having Shea up in that moment with the bases loaded, with 2-2 count and two outs and used the whole field today. The biggest part of that is Shea and his confidence.
“It’s great that the two seniors, Darren on the mound and Shea with the big hit and the big triple.”
Roberts retired the side in order in the top of the seventh inning to end the game and clinch the victory and a share of first place for the Bulldogs.
Roberts struck out six and gave up four runs on seven hits, no walks and one hit batter in seven innings.
“The last few innings, I mixed my pitches a lot more and had the batters off time a lot more, which was the key,” said Roberts, the Golden League Player of the Year last season. “Early in the game I was getting comfortable throwing too many fastballs and then mixing it up later in the game was the key.
“It felt amazing. After Shea’s clutch hit in the bottom of the sixth, that was clutch. The energy was there. I just had to come through for the squad. He gave us a three-run lead. That just gave me a little bit of breathing room and it just helped me a lot in the last inning, left me a little more comfortable.”
Roberts allowed three baserunners that last four innings and no hits the last three, getting a 6-4-3 inning-ending double play in the sixth.
“Darren is returning MVP. He wants the ball in big situations,” Paxton said. “He’s the cornerstone of our pitching and the leader of our team. When he stands on that mound he wants the ball. The fact that he had his pitch count as low as it was, he could go in there and throw strikes.
“We had several bad hops that one inning that hurt us, but the boys, it didn’t faze them. We kept battling back. That’s really what this group is. Even when we’re behind we know one half-inning, we can get back into anything.”
Highland jumped out to a quick lead in the bottom of the first, as Roberts singled and scored on an error.
Quartz Hill tied the game in the second. Junior Andrew Galindo doubled and sophomore Connor Gregory was thrown out on the play, but Galindo scored on a single by senior Jayden Steinhurst.
The Bulldogs answered with three runs in the bottom of the second.
Highland junior Carter Wood led off the inning with a walk and sophomore Caleb Montemayor reached on an error. Wood scored on a sacrifice fly by Arreola and Manzano and Rodriguez hit back-to-back RBI singles.
Quartz Hill junior Dominick Lee saved two runs with a diving catch in right field with two outs and runners on second and third to end the inning.
“I feel like we all contributed as a team,” Lewis said. “We all did super good. Our defense was there. We came back in the game. We held them. We didn’t let them go any more than what we were supposed to let them go. Every time they took a bite, we took a bite. Overall, we just played solid.”
Quartz Hill answered with three runs in the top of the third.
Quartz Hill junior Logan Reddemann led of the inning with a bad-hop single, senior Chuck Lang reached on an error and senior Gus Swaner followed with a two-run single. Swaner scored on a wild pitch.
“I think we played fine,” Quartz Hill coach Aaron Kavanagh said. “It was a good baseball game. What do you expect when both teams come in with the records they came in with?
“They got timely hits. They got some guys on.”
Reddemann went 3-for-4 to lead the Royals. Both teams finished with seven hits.
Lewis was 2-for-3 for Highland and was thrown out at home trying to score on a ground ball in the fifth.
Quartz Hill sophomore reliever Ismael Quintero threw 2.1 scoreless innings after entering the game in the second inning, giving up one hit and two walks while striking out two.
There was a sizable crowd for Tuesday’s game, with over a dozen fans watching from the football bleachers overlooking the baseball field.
A bigger crowd would be expected for the rematch on Thursday in the regular-season finale.
“We’re going to bring it. We’re going to bring our A game,” Lewis said. “We’re going to play even better than today. The whole team is going to be on it.”
The Bulldogs won their 20th game of the season, what is believed to be a program record, according to Paxton.
“We had a fun kind of group dinner on Saturday,” Paxton said. “We talked about, there is no pressure on us. Now we have to beat them twice. We’ve had a great year. We’re not a team that is your normal, uptight team. It’s all about fun and playing fearless and that’s what we’ve done. We’re a young team.”
The Bulldogs start three seniors, four sophomores and two juniors.
“The seniors have really done a great job of being the big brother and showing the young guys how to play,” Paxton said. “That cohesiveness is like a brotherhood and we have a blast. The 15 years I’ve been coaching this is the funnest group and this is the only group that really there is no confrontation or jealousy. They’re all in for each other and picking each other up. We just have a blast.
“We’ve got nothing to lose. Win or lose, we’re going to have fun. The goal is to keep the game close and give ourselves a chance. There’s no pressure on us. We’re not supposed to win. But I know we can.”
