Bulldogs beat Royals to halt 32-year undefeated league run

LANCASTER — The Highland girls tennis players jumped up and down and cheered, while some even shed tears of joy.
The celebration was because the Bulldogs had just done what no other Golden League team had done for 32 years.
Highland defeated Quartz Hill 10-8, ending the Royals more than 32-year Golden League undefeated streak.
“I’m feeling so happy, like on the verge of tears,” Highland senior captain Nicole Padilla said. “I’m just so proud.
“It just makes me so happy, because this is the year that I’m the team captain and I’m doing my best to motivate the girls, telling them that they can do it. Go in confident, go in knowing that you’re going to win, that’s what I’m telling them. And they did it. They just made me so proud. This is the best year I could ever ask for.”
It was an emotional win for No. 2 junior singles player Isabella Bravo, who tried to accomplish the feat with her older sister Bernadette Bravo in the spring. Bernadette, who played tennis at Highland for four years, now attends UC Merced.
“I am feeling so amazing,” Isabella Bravo said. “It’s just the best feeling ever. I feel really accomplished, because I know this is what my sister wanted for the longest time.
“She called us (Monday) night, actually, she was like, ‘You guys all better do good tomorrow.’ I wish she was here to see it.”
The Royals have had close calls over the years, going to tiebreakers with Highland and Lancaster in the past decade. But they always were able to pull out the win.
“Inevitably it was going to happen some day,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “It was a great run. We’ve got another shot at them. It wouldn’t be the first time that there was a Golden League title split. Maybe we can make that happen.”
It all came down to the final round.
The Royals led 4-2 after the first round and 7-5 after the second round. But the Bulldogs pulled out a 5-1 round in the third go around to get the win.
Highland swept singles in the third round with a big win at No. 3 from Evelyn Reyes, who defeated Quartz Hill’s No. 1 Kate McPherson, 6-1.
“Evelyn, this is her first year playing and she was in that big of a pressure match and she won it against their No. 1,” Highland coach Matt Winck said.
The Bulldogs No. 1 doubles team of Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda won their second 6-3 set of the day in the third round to pull their team ahead 9-8.
That left the match up to Highland’s No. 2 team of Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente against Quartz Hill’s No. 3 team of Jocelyn Ortega and Katie Lindsay.
Ortega and Lindsay led 3-0, but Melendez and Valiente began to claw their way back.
“We just really started communicating with each other,” Valiente said. “We really started hyping each other up.”
Suddenly, the Highland duo found themselves leading 5-3, until Ortega and Lindsay tied the match at 5-all.
“I was very nervous coming into this game and when I saw the numbers and we were down 3-0,” Melendez said. “But then we had this little mantra we were telling each other, ‘It’s not over until it’s over.’ We kept just using that to push through. Ariana, just her positivity, I think that’s what kept us going.”
Added Valiente: “And Melody and her kindness and her net game — she’s the best at the net.”
Valiente and Melendez won the next two games to clinch the historic victory for their team.
“It honestly feels so amazing,” Valiente said. “I feel like, personally, this was one of my best games. I was quick on my feet, my serves were actually really good and I just feel like we really helped the team.”
The entire squad was cheering them on as they battled for the victory.
“I’m really happy I got the opportunity to do that,” Melendez said. “I think without the support of everyone here just cheering us on, it wouldn’t have been possible.”
While the Bulldogs were stronger in singles, the Royals were better in doubles. So one way or the other, something had to give.
“Kudos to them, they brought some good singles today,” Litchfield said of Highland. “That’s something that we’ve been working on.”
Quartz Hill’s top doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling completed a 6-4, 6-2, 6-0 sweep to remain undefeated in Golden League play.
The league’s top duo said they have a strategy to make sure neither one of them gets down while they’re playing.
“We tell each other these funny jokes whenever we start losing points,” Antoniewicz said.
Added Lewelling: “At deuce, especially when the pressure is high, we’re always like, ‘OK, it’s time for the funny jokes.’”
Lewelling and Antoniewicz became partners at the beginning of the season and are already such a strong team. Lewelling said she has felt like they’ve grown a lot together over the past month.
As for the team loss, they’re looking forward to improving for the next time they take on Highland.
“We’re definitely going to bring it next time,” Lewelling said. “We will definitely have it next time. They got us this time, but we’re going to come back just as hard or harder next time.”
The team is hoping to have a more positive approach in their matches to follow.
“There are lots of things to improve on, so three weeks — we can improve them in that time,” Antoniewicz said. “I think we needed to be more positive to each other, because sometimes we (get down). I think we need our positives to stand out.”
Padilla swept her three sets, 6-1, 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles. She and Bravo won the Golden League doubles title in the spring, but split up to earn more wins for their team in singles.
“I was a little nervous, at first, with me and Isabella splitting up, but now I know that we’re both strong players on our own,” Padilla said. “We do make a good team together, but it is that time that we split up. We’re doing really good separately. We’re always there to cheer each other on. I’m just so proud of her.”
Isabella Bravo also swept her three sets, 6-2, 6-1, 6-0. She and Padilla are undefeated in league.
“It was a little bit strange shifting from doubles to singles, but it’s nothing we couldn’t handle,” Isabella Bravo said. “I feel like we’re both experienced players, so it wasn’t too much of a hurdle to jump.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team of Kelsey Moholt and Emilie Heckenliable picked up two victories, 6-2 and 6-1, while Ortega and Lindsay won a 6-4 set.
Leiriczel Brillantes recorded a 6-2 win at No. 3 singles for the Royals, while Chela Nilo picked up a 6-3 victory at No. 2 singles.
Winck took over the Highland team for longtime coach Linda Ruiz, who recently had knee surgery. He has enjoyed his time so far coaching the team.
“I took over a really good team. They’ve had a lot of preparation,” he said. “I think the difference, maybe, is just they’re really having a lot of fun together. They really cheer each other on, I don’t even have to tell them to do it. That’s really been the fun part about this.”
Quartz Hill will play Palmdale on the road on Thursday as the Royals’ tennis courts are being refurbished.
Highland will play Knight at Sgt. Steve Owen Memorial Park on Thursday.
“I’m just very proud of my team,” Isabella Bravo said of Tuesday’s win. “It really shows how hard we’ve worked.”
