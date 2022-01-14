Bulldogs beat Hawks

PALMDALE — The Highland girls basketball team looked like it was playing with more than the seven players it had suited up for its Golden League game against Knight on Thursday night.
Highland used aggressive, pressure defense to set the pace of a battle for first place in the Golden League, as the Bulldogs defeated Knight 44-36 at Highland High School.
Highland (11-5, 7-0) remains undefeated and alone atop the league standings, while Knight (5-6, 5-2) suffers its first on-court loss in league play. The Hawks forfeited the league opener against Palmdale on Dec. 2 due to a paperwork issue.
“It means the world, honestly,” Highland junior Aima Tuiasosopo said of the win. “We’re No. 1 in the league now. It’s a big stepping stone for our team. This is definitely going to help us get started. The next few games that we have are big games, so we have to keep our lookout.”
Both teams had extremely slow starts and both teams had seven players available for the game.
The teams were tied 8-8 at the end of the first quarter and Knight led 17-16 at halftime.
“We came out slow, for sure,” Highland coach Jeff Sisson said. “Usually second quarter is our weakest quarter, but we finished strong in the fourth and that’s what we needed.”
Highland outscored Knight 15-9 in the third quarter, as Tuiasosopo scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the period, when Highland took a 31-26 lead.
“Honestly, teamwork,” Tuiasosopo said of her hot shooting. “We had our bigs getting rebounds. We had our guards being able to push the floor. We were doing a really good job of moving the ball around. We played at a really fast pace, which helped out.”
Tuiasosopo made 5-of-8 3-pointers, including 5-for-7 in the second half.
Tuiasosopo was the exception in a poor shooting night for both teams. Highland made 7-of-27 3-pointers and was 5-for-15 at the free-throw line, while Knight was 4-for-23 from behind the 3-point line and 8-for-21 at the free-throw line.
“I can never question our kids’ effort,” Knight coach Danny Henderson said. “That’s the one thing … they give everything they have.”
Highland sophomore Athieng Bol had a steal and converted a layup in the final minute of the third quarter to give the Bulldogs a 31-26 lead.
Bol grabbed a rebound and made a layup early in the fourth quarter to give the Bulldogs an eight-point lead, 34-26.
Knight senior Blessing McBride, a fourth-year varsity player, hit a deep 3-pointer with four minutes and 30 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter to cut Highland’s lead to 34-31.
McBride finished with a team-high 18 points.
“I feel like we played to our potential,” McBride said. “We could have done better on free throws, defense. We could have done a lot of stuff better. We just need more practice and focus on moving the ball around and making our shots. I feel like our girls really, they went out and practiced over the break. They got in better than before the season. We were undefeated before today. I feel that everybody played to their potential today. We just really could have done better on a lot of stuff, like court-wise, seeing the court better.
“There’s a lot of things we need to work on, like more talking. We need to have more communication on the court. Before we were undefeated. There’s really nothing more we can do now. We played them two times, next time we just have to beat them at our house.”
Knight junior Riley Asp made a layup to cut the Hawks’ deficit to one point, 34-33, but Tuiasosopo answered with the first of two 3-pointers that gave the Bulldogs a 40-33 lead with 2:55 remaining in the game. Highland outscored Knight 13-10 in the fourth quarter.
Bol finished with 10 points, as did senior Eriel Banks, who went to the bench with four fouls late in the third quarter.
Highland continued its defensive pressure on the Knight ball handlers and continued to deny the Hawks the ball in the paint.
Tuiasosopo said communicating drives the defensive effort.
“Communicating. Talking it up and encouraging each other,” said Tuiasosopo, a third-year varsity player. “Playing lock-down defense is what we call it. We keep the intensity hot at all times.”
Sisson said the Bulldogs work on conditioning to play a fast-paced tempo.
“We condition a lot. Kind of our game plan was just keep running them and tire them out,” Sisson said.
Highland shared the league title with Lancaster the last two seasons.
“It’s huge. We’re undefeated,” Sisson said of the win. “This is the first time in three years that we’ve been undefeated. We’ve been tied with Lancaster the past two years. We knew coming into this game that they were ready to play, because otherwise we would have been tied in league with them. We executed at the end of the fourth quarter and we pulled through.”
Highland is tentatively scheduled to play Birmingham on Saturday and will resume league play on Tuesday at Littlerock High.
Knight hosts Palmdale on Tuesday and will host Highland for the second match between the two teams on Jan. 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.