Bulldogs alone atop Golden League

PALMDALE — The Highland football team won a physical Golden League game at Palmdale High on Friday, defeating the Falcons 20-14.
The Bulldogs (6-2, 5-0) emerged as the lone undefeated team in the Golden League, handing the Falcons (4-3, 3-1) its first league loss.
“Tonight, it was a dogfight,” Highland junior running back Brandon Johnson said. “It was nothing but back-and-forth just madness all across the field.
“I feel like we executed how we game planned.”
Johnson was one of the big differences in the game, as he finished with 246 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
The Highland offense finished with 302 total yards, despite the Palmdale defense forcing three turnovers.
Palmdale junior Amir Bastine had two interceptions, including one he returned 30 yards for a touchdown to start the second half.
It sparked life into Palmdale, which trailed 12-0 at halftime.
Palmdale also finished with four sacks.
But the Falcons still struggled to move the ball on offense.
Palmdale finished with 196 yards in total offense.
Palmdale senior Anthony Woods led the Falcons with 88 yards rushing on 14 carries, including a 15-yard run that cut Highland’s lead to 20-14 with six minutes and 38 seconds remaining.
Highland extended its lead early in the fourth quarter after its offense was stopped on fourth-and 1 on the Palmdale 3-yard line.
Although Palmdale seemed to be riding the momentum in the game from the big stop, it was short lived as the Falcons fumbled the ball in the end zone and the Highland defense capitalized.
Highland junior Mordecai Hines recovered the loose ball among a scramble of players for a Bulldogs’ touchdown and a 20-7 lead.
Both teams struggled offensively to start the game, but only Highland was able to recover in the first half.
The Bulldogs finished with 168 yards in total offense in the first half, mainly on the 125 yards and two touchdowns by junior Brandon Johnson, who had 14 carries in the first half.
The Bulldogs were forced to punt on their first possession, but found their footing on their second drive.
Highland senior quarterback Aydehn Wall completed a 23-yard pass to junior JeSean Anthony on the first play and Johnson scored on a 47-yard run on the next play to give Highland an early lead midway through the first quarter.
While Palmdale struggled to move the ball on its first four possessions, the Bulldogs struck again on their next drive.
Johnson carried the ball three straight times and scored on a 46-yard run up the middle, pulling away from the defense for a touchdown.
Johnson appeared to score again midway through the second quarter, on a 45-yard run, but it was wiped out by a holding penalty and exasperated by another flag on Highland for arguing about the first flag.
The Falcons’ best drive came at the end of the first half, as they reached the 32-yard line and senior quarterback Kadin Newton completed three passes on the drive that ended with the horn signaling halftime.
Palmdale finished with 93 total yards in the first half, as Newton completed 6-of-22 passes for 62 yards and the Falcons had a total of 31 yards rushing.
The Palmdale defense did have four sacks and one interception in the first half.
Highland has won five straight league games after a 21-12 loss to Serrano in its final preseason game.
Palmdale had won three straight league games, all on shutouts, after the Falcons’ league opener against Knight on Sept. 17 was canceled due to COVID protocols. Palmdale lost its last preseason game, 23-22 to Canyon.
Highland won the Golden League title during the abbreviated spring season, finishing 5-0.
The Bulldogs beat Palmdale 34-13 on March 19.
Palmdale went undefeated and won the Golden League title in 2019, beating Highland 25-24, although the Bulldogs went on to win the CIF-Southern Section Division 9 Championship and played in the CIF State Division 4-AA Championship Bowl, losing to Ripon 31-28.
