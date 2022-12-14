Bulldogs alone at the top

QUARTZ HILL — The matchup pitted two heavyweights of the Golden League in girls basketball.
Both Highland and Quartz Hill entered Tuesday night’s matchup with unblemished 4-0 league records.
At times, though, it seemed more like a track meet than a basketball game. And, in the end, the Bulldogs ran away with a convincing 73-48 victory over the Royals, at Quartz Hill High School.
Highland (11-3, 5-0) jumped out of the blocks with a 10-2 run and never looked back as it led the entire game from start to finish.
“We knew coming in that we had to play our game, no matter who we play,” said Highland’s Aima Tuiasosopo, who was playing against her former team.
Tuiasosopo torched Quartz Hill (10-3, 4-1) with four 3-pointers and 22 points overall. She struggled early from beyond the arc, missing her first six 3s but finished 4-of-13 on the night. As a team, the Bulldogs were 7-for-30 from 3-point range.
Mimi Bol, finished with 22 points, two 3-pointers and three blocked shots. Zaniyah Wyatt led all scorers 25 points, many of those on fast-break points in which she beat all players down the court for the easy bucket. Wyatt, Bol and Tuiasosopo combined for 69 of Highland’s 73 points.
“We started off not as well as we wanted to, but we talked and built each other up,” Bol said. “We knew not to think ahead, and we were able to keep our composure. We tried to be humble. Our leadership helps keep us focused. We didn’t hit our goal tonight, and I know we could have played better.”
The Bulldogs built a 16-4 lead in the first quarter before the Royals began to settle down. They used a run of their own, 7-0, to end the quarter trailing 16-11.
Still, it was a game of runs, especially for Highland. The Bulldogs scored nine of the first 11 points to open the second quarter to extend their lead to 25-13. Later in the quarter, a 3-pointer by Bol gave Highland a 30-17 lead with 1:51 remaining.
Grace Faulk scored eight consecutive points in the second quarter, which helped keep the Royals close, but Highland still led 35-21 at halftime.
The Bulldogs’ full-court pressure defense forced Quartz Hill to commit 30 turnovers, 17 of those came in the first half.
“That’s been our Achilles heel,” Quartz Hill coach Dean Miller said. “If we turn the ball over 20 times or less, we win; more than 20, we lose. Once we learn to keep it simple, we’re okay. We can’t dwell on this loss; hopefully we learn from it.”
Mandy Frozina and Faulk led the Royals with 15 points each. Malaiyah Paulk added 10 points for Quartz Hill.
“We went into the game kind of scared,” Frozina said. “Our team didn’t play to our full potential. We played more scared. We figured out what we needed to do towards the end of the game. I think we can beat them next time.
“It’s pretty disappointing because we came in pretty excited, but we didn’t perform the way we’ve been practicing.”
Highland’s high-octane offense kept its foot on the gas in the third quarter. Two back-to-back quick 3-pointers by Tuiasosopo put the Bulldogs up 41-23 less than two minutes into the quarter. Highland extended its lead as part of an 18-2 run, following a Bol steal and layup. That put the Bulldogs up 51-23.
“We kept the energy up, and we didn’t lay down,” Tuiasosopo said. “We made some mistakes here and there, but at the end of the day we did our best.
“We’re still improving and still gelling as a team. This was a good victory, tonight. We know we can do better. As a team, we’re never pleased.”
Highland outscored the Royals 23-10 in the third quarter and entered the fourth quarter with a 58-31 lead.
“We haven’t beaten them since I’ve been here, and the team really wanted it,” Faulk said. “It was a matter of how we played. It’s kind of disappointing. We beat ourselves tonight. We could have and should have won, but we get to play them again. We know what we need to work on, like making better decisions with the ball.”
The Royals host Knight (7-3, 4-1) on Thursday in an important matchup of one-loss teams in the standings. One team could drop two games behind Highland in the standings, should the Bulldogs defeat Eastside.
