Bulldogs all alone at top

QUARTZ HILL — The Highland girls tennis team did what no team has done against Quartz Hill in more than 33 years — the Bulldogs beat the Royals twice in one season.
With an 11-7 victory on Quartz Hill’s newly resurfaced courts on Thursday, Highland is well on its way to its first girls tennis title in school history with two matches remaining.
“First ever league title,” Highland senior captain Nicole Padilla said. “It makes me emotional to think about it sometimes. This just made my senior year 10 times better. … It makes me emotional because I know that the girls that already graduated on the team, I know how proud they are of us that we finally accomplished that, because I know that’s what they’ve been wanting too.
“It just made my senior year a year to remember. I will never forget this.”
Padilla swept all three of her sets at 6-0 to remain undefeated in Golden League singles.
“I’m just so proud of myself,” Padilla said. “I told myself today, ‘You beat them once, you’re going to do it again, but you’re going to go even harder this time.’ And I did and I’m just so proud of myself.”
Highland No. 2 singles player Isabella Bravo is also undefeated in singles, posting a 6-0, 6-1, 6-0 sweep of her own.
Padilla and Bravo are the top two singles players in the league and are hoping to meet in the Golden League CIF Qualifying tournament finals on Saturday.
“I’m kind of nervous to play, because me and Isabella, we play the same,” Padilla said of her former doubles champion partner. “We haven’t played each other for something like this ever.”
Evelyn Reyes won two sets, 6-0, 6-2, for the Bulldogs at No. 3 singles.
“She’s been hitting a lot with me and Isabella,” Padilla said. “She wants to be a singles player, so she’s been practicing with us a lot.”
Reyes had a hard-fought match against Quartz Hill freshman Chela Nilo, but lost to Nilo 7-5.
Nilo’s win was the lone singles win for the Royals.
“I am proud of our young team and they are having a good season and continued to improve,” Quartz Hill coach Liz Litchfield said. “Our two freshmen singles players have had a great debut this year.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 1 doubles team of Skylar Antoniewicz and Elizabeth Lewelling remained the lone undefeated doubles team in league with a 6-4, 6-1, 6-1 sweep.
“We still dominated in doubles in today’s match,” Litchfield said. “It was a good contest and Highland earned the title today. They overall won the match.”
Quartz Hill’s No. 2 doubles team of Emilie Heckenliable and Kelsey Moholt won two sets, 6-2, 6-3, while the No. 3 doubles team of Kate McPherson and Katie Lindsay won a tiebreaker, 7-6, in a hard-fought set against Highland’s No. 3 team of Giselle Reyes and Paula Rodarte.
The Royals streak of 33 undefeated league titles was an accomplishment to remember.
“I am extra proud of all of the girls that have gone through our program,” Litchfield said.
Highland’s No. 1 doubles team of Alondra Jimenez and Annalyn Orlanda lost a hard-fought set, 6-4, to Antoniewicz/Lewelling, but went on to win their next two sets, 6-3, 6-0.
The No. 2 doubles team of Melody Melendez and Ariana Valiente also won a 6-2 set.
Padilla couldn’t be more proud of her team for accomplishing the feat of beating the Royals twice this year.
“I just want the team to know how proud I am of them,” Padilla said. “I know they’re going to have a strong team next year. I’m going to be cheering for them. … I just want them to know I love them so much.”
