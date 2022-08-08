Golf Women's British Open

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai poses for the media holding the trophy after winning the Women’s British Open golf championship, during the presentation ceremony, Sunday, in Muirfield, Scotland. She won in a four-hole playoff.

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — After seeing a five-shot lead slip away in the final round, Ashleigh Buhai still managed to secure a first major title at the Women’s British Open.

Buhai kept her composure to beat In Gee Chun — and the setting sun — in a playoff at Muirfield on Sunday for her first career victory in an LPGA Tour event.

