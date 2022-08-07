Golf Women's British Open

Associated Press

Ashleigh Buhai of South Africa plays her tee shot from the 13th during the third round of the Women’s British Open golf championship, in Muirfield, Scotland on Saturday.

 Scott Heppell

MUIRFIELD, Scotland — Ashleigh Buhai surged into a five-shot lead at the Women’s British Open after shooting a 7-under 64 in the third round on Saturday.

Now she just has to find a way to finish off for her first major victory.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.