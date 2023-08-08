NASCAR Michigan Auto Racing

Associated Press

Chris Buescher celebrates his victory during a NASCAR Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway on Monday in Brooklyn, Mich.

 

 Paul Sancya

BROOKLYN, Mich. — Chris Buescher has earned half of his four career NASCAR Cup Series victories in a stunning, nine-day stretch of success.

Buescher won his second straight NASCAR Cup Series race by holding off points-leader Martin Truex late in the FireKeepers 400 on Monday and is surging with his top performances toward the end of the regular season.

