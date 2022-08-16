 Skip to main content
Major League Baseball | Dodgers

Buehler out for season

Dodgers pitcher to have surgery on right elbow

Dodgers Buehler Baseball

Associated Press

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler throws against the Washington Nationals, on May 24, in Washington. Buehler will have season-ending surgery for the elbow injury that has prevented him from pitching for the last two months. The Dodgers announced, Monday, before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Buehler’s surgery is scheduled for Aug. 23.

MILWAUKEE — Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler will have season-ending elbow surgery, a setback for the team with the majors’ best record.

The Dodgers announced Monday before the start of their four-game series with the Milwaukee Brewers that Dr. Neal ElAttrache would perform the surgery on Aug. 23.

