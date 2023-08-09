Buehler Rahm Baseball

Associated Press

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) throws against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning on May 30, 2022, in Los Angeles.

 

 John McCoy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Walker Buehler is scheduled to throw to hitters Wednesday for the first time since he had a second Tommy John surgery last year.

At least the Los Angeles Dodgers’ pitcher has some experience throwing to someone standing in the box — Masters champion Jon Rahm, of all people.

