Bucks Lakers Basketball

Associated Press

Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (center) battles for a rebound with akers guard Max Christie (left) and forward Wenyen Gabriel during the first half, Thursday, in Los Angeles. The Bucks went on to win 115-106.

LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo had 38 points and 10 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks rallied in the second half for their ninth consecutive victory, 115-106 over the Los Angeles Lakers without LeBron James on Thursday night.

James sat out to rest his sore left ankle and foot two nights after he passed Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA’s career scoring leader. The Bucks still fell behind by 11 in a tepid first half and never pulled away from an opponent with only nine players in uniform, but Antetokounmpo racked up 23 points in the second half.

