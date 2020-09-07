LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — The Milwaukee Bucks lost the first three games of the Eastern Conference semifinals, then lost the NBA’s MVP while trying to fend off elimination.
No problem.
The Bucks aren’t done yet.
Even with Giannis Antetokounmpo missing most of the game with a sprained right ankle, the Bucks extended their season to a Game 5 on Tuesday. Khris Middleton scored 21 of his 36 points in the third quarter, then made a huge 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds left in overtime and the Bucks topped the Miami Heat 118-115 in Game 4 of their series Sunday.
“Just keep fighting,” said Middleton, who also had eight rebounds and eight assists. “That’s all my teammates did.”
Miami still leads the series 3-1 but will surely spend the next two days lamenting how this one got away. The Heat gave up 12 straight points in the final period Sunday, wasting what was an eight-point lead in a closeout game.
Bam Adebayo had 26 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for Miami. Duncan Robinson scored 20 points, Jae Crowder had 18 and Goran Dragic and Jimmy Butler each finished with 17 for the Heat.
Parker’s double-double carries Sparks past Chicago Sky
BRADENTON, Fla. — Candace Parker scored 24 points with 15 rebounds and Chelsea Gray added 20 with seven assists to help Los Angeles beat Chicago 86-80 on Sunday night.
The Sparks (14-5) are a half-game behind Las Vegas for the second spot in the standings. The two teams meet on Saturday.
Chicago jumped out with a 30-point opening stanza and led by eight after one. Los Angeles tightened its defense from there and largely seized control. The Sky (11-9) managed just 10 points in the fourth quarter.
Back-to-back 3-pointers by Parker and Tierra Ruffin-Pratt, and a tip-in by Gray constituted an 8-0 run for a 69-65 lead late in the third quarter and Los Angeles led the rest of the way.
Dallas beats Vegas 1-0 in West final
EDMONTON, Alberta — John Klingberg scored on the Stars’ first shot, Anton Khudobin stopped all 25 the Golden Knights put on net and Dallas beat Vegas 1-0 on Sunday night in a hard-hitting, defensive Game 1 of the Western Conference final.
Khudobin had his first NHL playoff shutout in the Stars’ first 1-0 playoff win in regulation since 2000.
Nuggets lead wire-to-wire, top Clips to tie series at 1
LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Jamal Murray scored 27 points, Nikola Jokic had 26 points and 18 rebounds and the Denver Nuggets never trailed on the way to beating the Los Angeles Clippers 110-101 in Game 2 of the Western Conference semifinal series Saturday night.
Gary Harris and Paul Millsap each added 13 points to help Denver knot the series at a game apiece.
Paul George scored 22 points for the Clippers, who got 15 from Ivica Zubac and endured a rare off night offensively from Kawhi Leonard. The two-time NBA Finals MVP had 13 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists, but shot only 4 for 17.
Leonard had scored at least 20 points in 27 of his last 28 playoff games — and had at least 29 in all seven playoff games this season.
Rockies rally in 9th, beat LA 5-2 in rare Dodger Stadium win
LOS ANGELES — Nolan Arenado drove in the tiebreaking run in the ninth inning, pinch-hitter Josh Fuentes added a two-run double and the Colorado Rockies snapped the Los Angeles Dodgers’ six-game winning streak with a 5-2 victory Saturday night.
Charlie Blackmon homered, doubled and scored two runs as Colorado won for just the second time in its last 19 games at Dodger Stadium. The Rockies had lost 24 of their last 28 meetings overall with their powerhouse NL West rivals before they rallied late against the Dodgers’ vaunted bullpen.
Mookie Betts had two hits for the major league-leading Dodgers (30-11), who lost for only the fourth time in 23 games. Los Angeles’ 11-game winning streak at Dodger Stadium, its longest since 2017, also ended.
Johnson builds 5-shot lead at East Lake
ATLANTA — Dustin Johnson started with the lead, matched the low round Sunday at the Tour Championship with a 6-under 64 and now is one round away from capturing the FedEx Cup and its $15 million prize.
Johnson missed only three fairways and putted for birdie on all but three holes. It led to a five-shot lead over Justin Thomas and Xander Schauffele going into the Labor Day finish at East Lake.
“He’s showcased what he can do,” Schauffele said. “If he does what he normally does, it’s going to be almost impossible to catch him.”
Roglic seizes Tour yellow jersey, Pogacar wins Stage 9
LARUNS, France — Primoz Roglic seized the race leader’s yellow jersey as debutant Marc Hirschi of Switzerland delivered an impressive 90-kilometer solo effort across four Pyrenean climbs during Sunday’s frenetic Stage 9 of the Tour de France.
Hirschi, a former under-23 road race world champion, got away away from the peloton in the first major ascent of the 153-kilometer trek in high mountains then resisted the favorites’ chase until he was caught with two kilometers left.
Hirschi launched a sprint to the finish line but was not fast enough as Tadej Pogacar prevailed to win the stage ahead of Roglic. Hirschi finished third in the town of Laruns.
Ahead of Monday’s first rest day, Roglic dethroned overnight leader Adam Yates thanks to the bonus time he amassed at the top of the final climb and on the finish line.
AP source: Peterson agrees to 1-year deal with Detroit
DETROIT — Adrian Peterson has agreed to a one-year contract with the Detroit Lions, a person with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press.
The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the agreement had not been announced. The 35-year-old Peterson was released by Washington on Friday after spending the past two seasons there. He has rushed for 14,216 yards in 13 seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Vikings.
ESPN and the NFL Network also reported the deal.
Rhodes holds on in overtime for first Trucks win since 2018
DARLINGTON, S.C. — Ben Rhodes moved to the front when he stayed out instead of pitting during overtime and held on for his first Truck Series win in two years on Sunday.
Sheldon Creed, who came in after winning two of the past three races, was cruising in front with three laps left. But a wreck involving Matt Crafton, David Ragan and Josh Reaume brought out a caution and OT.
Creed, a Darlington first-timer, went in for tires while Rhodes remained on the track. And then Creed was called for speeding on pit road, ending any chance he might’ve had to regain the lead.
Derek Kraus briefly surpassed Rhodes on the restart. But Rhodes rebounded for his first victory since 2018 at Kentucky.
“That was a lot of fun,” Rhodes said.
Kraus finished second and Austin Hill was third, followed by Grant Enfinger and Christian Eckes.
Creed came out of the pits in 20th and wound up 18th.
Arizona set to return to sports after false positives
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona could return to athletic activities next week after retests of COVID-19 for 13 student-athletes have shown 11 false positives.
There also were four false positives among 12 non-athletes tested at the campus health center in retests reported Sunday.
The lab conducting the tests attributed the incorrect results to an instrumentation error and will perform a full audit of the testing process.
Arizona suspended all women’s soccer activities for two weeks after seven players tested positive for the Coronavirus last week. All athletic activities also were suspended until Tuesday after 13 student-athletes tested positive and six more had six inconclusive positives.
The school plans to retest student-athletes on Tuesday and all sports programs, including women’s soccer, will resume activities on Wednesday if the test results are reconfirmed.
