Bucks Clippers Basketball

Associated Press

Clippers guard Terance Mann (left) shoots as Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo defends during the first half on Friday in Los Angeles. The Bucks won 119-106.

LOS ANGELES — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 35 points and the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 119-106 on Friday night for their first 10-game winning streak since 2019-20.

Brook Lopez had 22 points and 15 rebounds, and Jrue Holiday added 19 points for the Bucks, who have won 12 of 13. They completed a back-to-back sweep in LA, having beaten the Lakers a night earlier.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.