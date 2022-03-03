LAS VEGAS — Ilmar’l Thomas scored 18 points and Angela Dugali came off the bench to post a double-double to help UCLA pull away for a 73-60 victory over USC in the first round of the Pac-12 Conference tournament on Wednesday night.
Thomas sank 8 of 14 shots from the floor for the seventh-seeded Bruins (14-11). Dugali, a sophomore, pitched in with 13 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double of the season and the third of her career. Charisma Osborne scored 14, while Jaelynn Penn contributed 11 points and seven boards.
Thomas had 10 points on 5-of-9 shooting in the first half to spark UCLA to a 33-26 lead at intermission. The Bruins led despite shooting 33% overall and hitting just 1 of 10 from 3-point range. UCLA made up for it by using nine offensive rebounds for a 13-0 edge in second-chance points.
The Bruins maintained their lead in the third quarter until USC’s Jordan Sanders sank two free throws with 3 seconds left to knot the score at 46. UCLA took a 52-48 lead on back-to-back baskets by Penn and Chantel Horvat. After Jordyn Jenkins made the first of two free throws for the Trojans, Penn connected from beyond the arc to ignite a 21-11 game-ending run.
Sanders topped the Trojans (12-16) with 18 points. Freshman Rayah Marshall added 17 points and 10 rebounds for her seventh double-double.
UCLA swept the season series and has beaten the Trojans six straight times. UCLA is 4-0 all-time against USC in the Pac-12 tourney. The Bruins’ win evens the all-time series at 50-50. UCLA beat Stanford 85-76 in overtime in 2006 for its only conference tourney title.
UCLA advances to play second-seeded Oregon on Thursday.
Oregon State 59,
Arizona State 54
LAS VEGAS — Ellie Mack scored 11 of her 14 points in the third quarter, Talia von Oelhoffen added 13 points and No. 8 seed Oregon State held off ninth-seeded Arizona State 59-54 on Wednesday to reach the quarterfinals of the Pac-12 Conference tournament for the ninth straight time.
Oregon State (14-12) will play top-seeded Stanford on Thursday. The Beavers were swept this season by the Cardinal, losing 82-59 and 87-63.
Oregon State led by 17 points early in the fourth quarter until Arizona State got hot from 3-point range. The Sun Devils scored just 26 points through three quarters, but made four 3-pointers in a little over two minutes to reach 24 points in the fourth with 1:21 left and get within 52-50.
Oregon State struggled with Arizona State’s pressure defense but Greta Kampschroeder got behind the defense for a fast-break layup, off a nice assist from Von Oelhoffen, with 48.7 left to extend the lead to 55-51. After an Arizona State miss in the lane, Von Oelhoffen sank two free throws for a six-point lead.
Von Oelhoffen scored seven points in the fourth quarter.
Oregon State opened the game on a 16-5 run as Arizona State made just one of its first 15 shots. The Sun Devils finished the quarter 2-of-18 shooting and had just five made field goals at halftime. The teams combined to make 14 of 58 shots in the first 20 minutes.
Mack scored eight straight Oregon State points during a 14-2 run in the third quarter to build an 18-point lead.
Taya Hanson had 18 points and a career-high nine rebounds for Arizona State (12-14). Jade Loville, averaging a team-high 16.9 points per game, was 3-for-20 shooting and finished with nine points.
Colorado 64,
Washington 52
LAS VEGAS — Peanut Tuitele scored 16 points, Mya Hollingshed had 15 points and 12 rebounds and fifth-seeded Colorado beat No. 12 seed Washington 64-52 on Wednesday to open the Pac-12 Conference tournament.
Colorado (21-7) advances to play fourth-seeded and 14th-ranked Arizona on Thursday after its first Pac-12 tournament win since it was held in Seattle in 2018.
Tuitele grabbed an offensive rebound and got it to Frida Formann in the corner for a 3-pointer — her first points of the game — to extend Colorado’s lead to 57-51. Washington turned it over for a second straight possession and Colorado worked the shot clock down before Jaylyn Sherrod made a driving layup for an eight-point lead.
Quay Miller added nine points and seven rebounds for Colorado, which outrebounded Washington 46-30. Hollingshed recorded her 25th career double-double in the third quarter.
Nancy Mulkey and Lauren Schwartz each scored 11 points for Washington (7-16).
Washington took its first lead of the game on Mulkey’s 3-pointer to make it 33-31 with 2:19 left in the third quarter. It was the first of four straight possessions with a made 3-pointer. After a Husky miss from distance, Colorado and Washington traded 3-pointers again as Colorado led 40-39 entering the fourth quarter. The teams combined to make 8 of 12 3-pointers in the third quarter — after combining for just 38 points in the first half.
Tameiya Sadler, a transfer from Washington, was taken off the court on a stretcher with 2:41 remaining after getting accidentally hit from behind by a teammate.
Utah 66, California 60
LAS VEGAS — Gianna Kneepkens tossed in 20 points, Jenna Johnson scored 18 and Utah held off upset-minded California 66-60 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday night.
Kneepkens, who was just named the conference's top freshman and an All-Pac-12 selection, sank 9 of 13 shots and added five rebounds for the sixth-seeded Utes (18-10). Johnson, who joined Kneepkens on the all-freshman team, hit 7 of 12 attempt. Kennedy McQueen scored 11.
Johnson had 11 points by halftime to help Utah take a 31-26 lead.
Evelien Lutje Schipholt made two free throws and Jayda Curry added a basket as Cal scored the final four points of the third period to take a 45-44 lead. Kneepkens scored 10 of the Utes' 13 points in the quarter.
Dasia Young opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer, Kneepkens had a layup and McQueen buried a 3 as Utah used an 8-2 run to grab a 52-47 lead with 7:26 remaining.
The Golden Bears battled back to knot the score at 56 on a basket by Dalayah Daniels with 3:33 left, but Johnson scored six straight points to put Utah up 62-56 with 1:45 to go. Cal closed within 62-60, but Kneepkens answered with a layup and McQueen added two free throws with 15 seconds remaining to wrap up the win.
Curry, who was also named to the all-freshman team, had 16 points and seven rebounds for 11th-seed Cal (11-13). Ugonne Onyiah finished with 14 points and eight boards, while Lutje Schipholt scored 11.
Utah advances to play No. 3 seed Washington State on Thursday.
