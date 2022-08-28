Rams Bengals Football

Associated Press

Los Angeles Rams cornerback Grant Haley (36) tackles Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Jake Browning (6) during the second half of a preseason NFL football game in Cincinnati on Saturday.

 Joshua A. Bickel

CINCINNATI — Jake Browning came off the bench to go 19 of 24 for 173 yards and a touchdown, leading the Cincinnati Bengals to a 16-7 win over the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday in a preseason game contested mostly by backups.

Tight end Justin Rigg caught a 3-yard touchdown pass from Browning with 4:34 remaining to secure the win in the rematch of last season's Super Bowl, which Los Angeles won 23-20.

